Amazon Prime Day kicks off on www.amazon.eg/primeday on July 11 and 12 with exclusive savings of up to 70% on fashion, 40% on electronics and accessories, 20% on TVs, and 50% on beauty and perfumes



Amazon Prime members will also enjoy additional savings through instant bank discounts with MasterCard and Banque Misr, and 0% installment plans with Banque Misr and CIB, in addition to other membership benefits including unlimited free and fast shipping, Prime Video, and Prime Gaming



CAIRO, Egypt: Amazon.eg is planning to launch hundreds of thousands of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members this Amazon Prime Day in Egypt on July 11 and 12. Kicking off at midnight on July 11th and running until July 12th, the sale event will offer members of Amazon Prime across Egypt with exclusive deals across all product categories with savings benefits of up to 70% on fashion, 40% on electronics and accessories, 20% on TVs, and 50% on beauty and perfumes. Anyone can join Prime and become a member through a free 30-day trial, followed by a membership fee of EGP 29/month or EGP 249/year, at www.amazon.eg/prime to participate in Amazon Prime Day. This membership will give access to unlimited fast and free shipping benefits, and enjoy entertainment with Prime Video and Prime Gaming.



Amazon Prime Day 2023 will feature incredible savings to Amazon Prime members across top international brands including Samsung, Panasonic, Adidas, and Guess, and tens of thousands of deals from selling partners including Nabtah, Healthy Spread, Shana, and Verde, with a continuous release of new deals across various product categories throughout July 11 and 12. Amazon Prime members on Amazon.eg using MasterCard debit or credit cards for Amazon Prime Day orders can enjoy an additional discount of 15% off, with a maximum discount up to EGP 200. Banque Misr MasterCard debit or credit cards will enjoy a discount of 15% off, with a maximum discount up to EGP 300. This is in addition to installment plans with 0% interest with CIB for a period of six months and 0% interest with Banque Misr for a period of 12 months.



Omar Elsahy, Amazon Egypt General Manager, said: “Amazon Prime Day is the most exciting time of the year for Amazon Prime members around the world. Last year when we launched the Prime program, we wanted to make sure we provide our Amazon Prime members with greater saving benefits and a premier shopping experience. From deals across every category available on Amazon.eg, to additional discounts from select banks, and benefits including unlimited free and fast shipping, Amazon Prime Day serves as a testament to our continued commitment to make Prime members’ lives in Egypt easier, more convenient, and fun.”



Amazon Prime members across Egypt can make their shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon App to browse, shop, and ensure they never miss a deal or by shopping directly on the website on https://www.amazon.eg/.



Amazon Prime members can rely on Amazon for fast, free delivery on hundreds of thousands of eligible items to make their lives easier. Amazon Prime Day orders are made possible thanks to Amazon’s world-class last-mile operations and delivery station technologies. Amazon’s advanced capacity management systems, enhanced tracking, and global routing solutions will ensure a faster, more reliable, and more convenient customer experience. Today, the Amazon network across Egypt includes 22 delivery stations across cities like Cairo, Alexandria, Tanta, Ismailia, and Assiut, and several established corporate and customer service offices.



Amazon Prime Day deals include:



Electronics

Save up to 40% discount on JBL, BOSE, and Anker accessories

Save up to 20% on Samsung & LG TVs

Save up to 15% on Samsung phones

Save up to 20% on Dell laptops



Home and Kitchen Appliances

Save up to 10% on Samsung appliances including refrigerators and washing machines



Save up to 15% on ElAraby, Fresh, and Panasonic appliances



Fashion

Save up to 60% off Adidas and Andora

Save up to 40% off Levi’s, Ravin and Puma

Save up to 25% off all New Balance and Cottonil.



Save more with Buy 1, Get 1 Free on fashion items from select brands including Adidas, Andora, Ravin, and mantra.



Save more with Buy 1, Get 1 with 50% discount off from select brands including Levi’s and Skechers



Beauty, Health, and Self-Care

Save up to 50% off on select perfumes from Guess, Jaguar, Euphoria, Yves Saint Lauren, Armani, and Dior



Baby

Save up to 50% off baby products from Sanosan and Johnson.

Get EGP 60 off when you buy a worth of EGP 600 or more from Pampers and extra 20% off Huggies products.

Get EGP 50 off when you buy a worth of EGP 500 from Molfix



About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.



Amazon Prime is a membership program combining savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. Nowhere else can customers get discounts on a vast selection of products, free and fast delivery, thousands of movies and TV series to instantly watch, award-winning original programming, and free in-game content all in one place. There are more than 200 million Prime members around the world. The programme launched in Egypt in 2022 with the value of EGP29/month or EGP249/year, with a 30-day free trial period. If you are an Orange customer, you can join Amazon Prime through your bundle packages.