Epic deals across every category this 11.11 from November 07 – 12 on www.amazon.ae/double11, with early deals live from today, Amazon Now delivery in minutes across everyday essentials and 2-hour delivery across thousands of items

Dubai, UAE: Amazon.ae has unveiled a lineup of can't-miss offers for its upcoming 11.11 sale, giving customers access to millions of deals, more ways to save, and even faster delivery options than ever before - from delivery in minutes on everyday essentials with Amazon Now to 2-hour delivery on thousands of products. While early 11.11 deals are live from today on www.amazon.ae/double11, a wider selection of epic deals will run for customers from November 07 to November 12. The sale will feature deals from popular local and international brands across every category, from everyday essentials and fashion finds to must-have electronics, home, kitchen, beauty, fashion, Amazon Devices, discounts from Amazon Bazaar, and additional deals on Amazon US, UK, and Germany selection via the Amazon.ae Global Store.

Prime members can maximize their 11.11 experience with exclusive savings throughout the sale, free delivery on Amazon Now orders above AED 25, and 2-hour delivery orders above AED 100. Shoppers can join Prime at www.amazon.ae/prime for AED 16 per month, or save with an annual membership for AED 140, to maximize their 11.11 savings and enjoy year-round shopping and entertainment benefits.

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said, “We're heading into one of the most exciting shopping moments of the year with incredible momentum - our Amazon Now daily orders are growing 40% month-over-month, with Prime members shopping twice as frequently since trying the 15-minute delivery service. This 11.11 is set to be one of our biggest ones yet for customers, with even faster delivery options, exceptional value through Amazon Bazaar's 10 AED store, alongside millions of deals across the local and international brands they love.”

Speed Meets Savings: More Ways to Get Your Orders

For everyday essentials, Amazon Now takes convenience to the next level with delivery within minutes across most major areas in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Whether it's a last-minute grocery need or a quick top-up on household items, customers can rely on speed that matches their lifestyle. Plus, with 2-hour delivery available on thousands more products, as well as Same-Day and One-Day Delivery options, customers have the flexibility to get their hands on what they need, when they need it.

11.11 Deals on Amazon.ae

Here are some of the unmissable 11.11 sale deals customers in the UAE can expect:

Amazon Now – 15-minutes delivery on everyday essentials, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, and grocery

Save up to 50% on household supplies from brands including Ariel, Persil, Fine, and Omo

Save up to 50% on baby care products from brands including Pampers, BabyJoy, Huggies, Philips, Avent, Nuby, Nuk, Tommee Tippee, and Mustela

Save up to 50% on hydration essentials and supplements from brands including Optimum nutrition, Humantra, Thorne, Sunshine nutrition, and Neocell

Save up to 40% on water, soft drinks and coffee and teas from brands including Nescafe, Perrier, Evian, Redbull, FIJI, Tang, Lipton, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola

Save up to 40% on fresh fruits and vegetables including Driscolls’ blueberry and Strawberry, Delmonte Banana, Fresh leafies, and organic fruits and vegetables

Save up to 40% on pantry staples from brands including Maggi, Rainbow, Rio mare, and Lay’s

Save up to 25% on meat and seafood from brands including Alyoum, Sadia, and Fresh to Home

Save up to 20% on dairy and bakery from brands including Al Rawabi, Marmum, Lusine, Yaumi, and Nada

Sports – just in time for the Dubai Fitness Challenge

This 11.11, customers can shop fitness essentials at amazon.ae/30x30 to join in on Amazon's high-energy experience at the Dubai Fitness Challenge Kite Beach Village, running until November 30th. Visitors can test their speed and agility at the Amazon Rebounder, take on the Wheel of Dares, and complete thrilling 15-second mini challenges for the chance to win exclusive rewards, exciting giveaways, and discounts.

Save up to 60% on sportswear equipment such as dumbbells, rackets, golf accessories, and snorkeling sets from brands including Everlast, PROIRON, CRESSI, Nox, Callaway, and Adidas

Save up to 50% on sportswear from brands including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Arena, PUMA, Columbia, and Speedo

Save up to 40% on fitness equipment from brands including Skyland, Sperax, Speediance, and Powermax

Save up to 30% on water bottles and tumblers from brands including Stanley, CamelBak, and Hydro flask

Save up to 25% on fitness trackers from brands WHOOP, OURA, and Garmin

Amazon Bazaar – shop by tapping the Bazaar icon on the Amazon mobile app or visiting Amazon.ae/bazaar

Save 50% off everything using code BZR50, T&Cs apply

New Amazon Bazaar customers get an additional 10% off their first order with code NTB10, T&Cs apply

Beauty and Personal Care

Save up to 50% on skincare from brands including CeraVe, Cetaphil, Eucerin, Nivea, Bioderma, Dr.Althea, Beauty of Joseon, ANUA, Medicube, Obagi, The Ordinary, Peter Thomas Roth, Drunk Elephant, COSRX, and Vaseline

Save up to 50% on hair products from brands including KÉRASTASE, L'Oréal, Cantu, Aussie, Avalon, Aveda, Davines, Schwarzkopf, John Frieda, Shea Moisture, Bed Head, Milk_Shake, Bulldog, Pantene, Garnier, Dove, Head & shoulders, and Herbal essences

Save up to 50% on makeup from brands including KIKO, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bobbi Brown, FENTY, MAC, Rare Beauty, Tarte, Benefit, Wet n Wild, Maybelline, L’oreal, NYX, e.l.f., Bourjois, and Rimmel

Save up to 50% on fragrances from brands including Dior, Gucci, GUESS, Davidoff, Calvin Klein, Joop!, Hugo Boss, Swiss Arabian, Rasasi, and Almajed

Save up to 40% on personal grooming appliances, hair dryers, and electric toothbrushes from brands including Dyson, Philips, Shark, BaByliss, Oral-B, Braun, and Revlon

Save up to 40% on personal care essentials from brands including Colgate, Crest, Dove, Faith In Nature, Old Spice, Aveeno, Always, Carefree, Arm & Hammer, Oral-B, Bath & Body Works, Dr. Teal's, Gillette, Listerine, and Sensodyne

Fashion

Save up to 50% on fashion and eyewear from brands including Lacoste, BOSS, Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, GUESS, Puma, Calvin Klein, Ray Ban, Carrera, and Oakley

Save up to 40% on watches, jewelry, and accessories from brands including Burberry, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Pandora, Swarovski, Boss, COACH, Casio, SEIKO, CITIZEN, and Fossil

Save up to 40% on shoes from brands including Cole Haan, Clarks, New Balance, Crocs, Adidas, Skechers, Reebok, Nike, Puma, and Toms

Electronics and Gaming

Save up to 40% on headphones and speakers from brands including Marshall, JBL, Panasonic, Sonos, soundcore, Philips, and Jabra

Save up to 40% on security cameras, accessories and drones from brands including eufy, Canon, Kodak, Sony, Fujifilm, EZVIZ, and DJI Neo

Save up to 40% on gaming consoles and accessories from brands including PlayStation, Nintendo, ASUS, Thrustmaster, and Logitech

Save up to 30% on smartphones from brands including Samsung, Apple, XIAOMI, Honor, Huawei, and Nothing

Save up to 30% on laptops and tablets from brands including Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, Microsoft, and Lenovo

Save up to 30% on portable chargers, adapters and universal sockets from brands including UGREEN, Anker, and Belkin

Save up to 30% on TVs and monitors from brands including Samsung, LG, ASUS, Sony, TCL, and Hisense

Save up to 20% on wireless and virtual reality gaming headsets brands including Meta Quest, and HyperX

Amazon Devices

Save up to 60% on Ring

Save up to 29% on Kindle

Kitchen and Home

Save up to 50% on vacuum and carpet cleaners from brands including Dyson, Shark, DREAME, roborock, COMFEE, BLACK+DECKER, BISSELL, PHILIPS, and Kärcher

Save up to 50% on coffee machines from brands including De'Longhi, Nespresso, Siemens, Bialetti, and Nescafe

Save up to 50% on cookware from brands including Tefal, Greenpan, Tramontina, Prestige, and Vinod

Save up to 50% on microwaves and air fryers from brands including Philips, NINJA, and BLACK+DECKER

Save up to 40% on major appliances such as ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines from brands including Samsung, BOSCH, SIEMENS, Panasonic, and Hisense

Save up to 40% on kitchen appliances and products from brands including BLACK+DECKER, Braun, Kenwood, KitchenAid, Philips, Moulinex, Russell Hobbs, Joseph Joseph, Ninja, and NutriBullet

Save up to 30% on air dehumidifiers and purifiers from brands including Levoit, Blueair, and Pro Breeze

Toys

Save up to 50% on toys and games from brands including Play-Doh, Hasbro Gaming, LEGO, Barbie, POP MART, Monopoly, Hot Wheels, Mumoo Bear

Save up to 50% off outdoor toys including segway, nerf, Razor & Little Tikes

Pets

Save up to 40% on pet food and treats from brands including Royal Canin, Sheba, Purina, Whiskas, Felix one, and Trixie

Save up to 40% on cat litter and accessories from brands including Thomas, Catsan, Doctor pet, Arm & Hammer, Tidy cat, Catit, PETLIBRO, and Hartz

Additional Ways to Save this 11.11

Instant Bank Discounts: Customers on Amazon.ae using Mastercard and First Abu Dhabi (FAB) Credit Cards can enjoy additional discounts of up to 15% for eligible 11.11 orders, T&Cs apply.

Customers on Amazon.ae using Mastercard and First Abu Dhabi (FAB) Credit Cards can enjoy additional discounts of up to 15% for eligible 11.11 orders, T&Cs apply. Amazon Gift Cards: Purchase an Amazon.ae eGift Card for AED 400 and get up to AED 40 promotional credit to shop your favorite products this 11.11, T&Cs apply.

Purchase an Amazon.ae eGift Card for AED 400 and get up to AED 40 promotional credit to shop your favorite products this 11.11, T&Cs apply. Buy Now, Pay Later: Customers on Amazon.ae can enjoy hassle-free and affordable shopping with Tabby and Tamara, offering the convenience of splitting payments into 4 interest-free installments, T&Cs apply.

Customers on Amazon.ae can enjoy hassle-free and affordable shopping with Tabby and Tamara, offering the convenience of splitting payments into 4 interest-free installments, T&Cs apply. Bank installment plans: Customers in the UAE can also opt in to 0% installment plans for eligible purchases, available from a wide range of banking partners upon checkout, allowing them to pay for their 11.11 orders on Amazon.ae in more affordable and easy monthly installments, T&Cs apply.

Shop Sustainably

While enjoying great deals this 11.11, customers can also make more sustainable choices. As part of Amazon's efforts to prevent packaging waste, customers can recycle packaging material from their 11.11 purchases more responsibly, by dropping their used Amazon.ae packaging at dedicated drop-off points located across over 150 convenient locations across Dubai. Simply scan the QR code on your package to find the nearest drop-off point and join our efforts to prevent waste.

AMAZON

