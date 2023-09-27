The experience will give participants exposure to the company’s customer-centric approach and offer internship positions to the winners

Dubai, UAE – Amazon UAE today announced the launch of its ‘Transcend Campus Innovation Challenge’, a student competition aimed at fostering innovation and strategic thinking among the brightest minds in the UAE. The competition invites hundreds of third and fourth-year students from the UAE’s leading universities to develop solutions to real-life business cases, which impact the customer and seller experiences that Amazon works towards enhancing every day.

In collaboration with Zayed University, NYU Abu Dhabi, American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), student teams competing in Amazon’s Transcend Campus Innovation Challenge will tackle critical industry topics that are top of mind for today’s customers and sellers, such as enhancing productivity, environmental sustainability and ensuring delivery excellence. The competition’s immersive approach will provide the competing finalists an opportunity to visit Amazon operations’ sites, be mentored by Amazonians, and experience the company’s customer-centric culture and leadership principles in action. The winning solution will be implemented by Amazon, giving the students an opportunity to shape the future of logistics in the UAE.

Melina Alvarado, Director Human Resources, Amazon Operations in MENA said, “Transcend Campus Innovation Challenge reflects our dedication to empowering the UAE's talent pool, especially the youth, by fostering a mindset of innovation among the business leaders of tomorrow. Through partnerships with the UAE’s leading universities, we aim to discover promising talent, and introduce them to the world of Amazon. The immersive experience of the competition will bring them up close with our passion for innovation for our customers.”

The program will roll out in two stages, commencing with time-crunched business problem solving in the first phase, followed by an exciting face-off between the top three teams from each campus in the grand finale. The winning team will be granted coveted internship opportunities with Amazon UAE, while the remaining finalist teams will be fast-tracked to panel interviews for internship positions.

Dana Downey, Assistant Dean of Student Affairs and Director, Career Development Center, NYU Abu Dhabi said, “Amazon’s Innovation Challenge invites students into the type of experiential, engaged, and audacious learning that we have at NYUAD, and aspire to build on further."

Amazon’s first such collaboration with UAE university students reiterates the company's commitment to developing the country’s human capital by sowing the seeds of innovation at campuses across the country.

Mariam, an Information Systems and Analytics student, AUS School of Business Administration said, “Amazon’s Transcend Campus Innovation Challenge is not just about competing, it is about preparing for the future. It is an incredible opportunity for me to apply my classroom knowledge to real-world scenarios. I can’t wait to start innovating, strategizing and solving for the challenges faced by the retail and logistics sectors, and I’m super excited for the chance to see my ideas come to life at Amazon."

Amazon offers a roster of internship opportunities to talented students across its diverse business operations. Since its launch in the UAE, the company has been investing in the country and supporting the UAE’s economic and social development goals. Transcend Campus Innovation Challenge is part of its multi-year talent strategy to upskill the UAE’s talent pool and equip the youth for promising careers in the digital future.

