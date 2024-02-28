Amazon’s ‘Ramadan Al-Khair’ program will leverage the company’s technology, scale, and logistics to deliver hundreds of thousands of meals across Saudi Arabia

Amazon.sa is giving customers an easy way to support those in need through the ‘Ramadan Al-Khair Box’ of essential food items

Hundreds of Amazon employees will volunteer to pack and deliver food essentials to people who need them most

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: This Holy Month of Ramadan, Amazon Saudi Arabia expands its longstanding partnership with the Saudi Food Bank (Eta’am), further strengthening its support to serve families in need. Building on four years of collaboration to deliver iftar meals, pack and deliver food essentials, organize community iftars, and more, the company will now offer customers across Saudi Arabia a seamless way to contribute essential day-to-day food items to underprivileged families through Amazon.sa.

Customers can buy the special Ramadan Al-Khair Box on Amazon.sa and Amazon will deliver the box to Eta’am who will help provide these necessities to those in need during Ramadan. Alternatively, customers can also choose to have the Ramadan Al-Khair Box delivered through Amazon to a family in need of their choice by entering the beneficiary’s delivery details. The Amazon.sa Ramadan Al-Khair Box includes essential grocery items such as oil, sugar, flour, rice, milk powder, tea, pasta, tomato sauce, and dates.

The initiative is part of Amazon’s overarching ‘Ramadan Al-Khair’ program that is dedicated to supporting the most pressing needs for the most vulnerable. In addition to the hundreds of Amazon employees who will volunteer their time and efforts to pack and deliver the iftar meals and the Ramadan Al-Khair Boxes, this year’s program will enable millions of Amazon customers to extend their generosity to thousands of families in need across both urban and remote locations through just one click on Amazon.sa.

Amazon’s scale, advanced logistics technology and last mile network will support Eta’am’s efforts to reach beneficiaries with fresh iftar meals across even the most remote areas in Saudi Arabia. Amazon’s support goes beyond leveraging its delivery network to spread the joy of the season, it mobilizes hundreds of employees to pack and deliver hundreds of thousands of iftar meals to underprivileged families in local communities.

Faisal Al Shoshan, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Food Bank Eta’am, said, “Eta’am is dedicated to preserving safe and sustainable food resources in Saudi Arabia and building alliances aimed at supporting vulnerable families and individuals. Our alliance with Amazon has grown from year to year and we are happy to see it approach a new dimension this year by enabling millions of customers who shop on Amazon.sa the ability to extend their support. We believe in the power of partnerships to reach more beneficiaries across the Kingdom. Amazon’s vast network and logistics technology goes a long way in touching the lives of more people every Holy Month.”

Inspired by Saudi Vision 2030 goals, Amazon continues its tradition of helping underserved communities during Ramadan and beyond through a combination of monetary support, delivery services and volunteer support throughout the year.

Abdo Chlala, Country Manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia, said, “As we continue to serve customers during this busy season, we are also leveraging our scale as a force for good through our ‘Ramadan Al-Khair’ program. This year our partnership with Eta’am takes on even greater significance as we enable millions of customers on Amazon.sa to provide essential food items to Eta’am or to a beneficiary of their choice through a simple click. By leveraging the holistic power of Amazon’s operations network, our technology, our people and now our customers, we are poised to meaningfully scale our efforts to benefit thousands of families and individuals this Ramadan.”

The ‘Ramadan Al-Khair’ program is a part of Amazon’s global efforts to combat food insecurity for underprivileged communities. The company continues to provide critical support to local partners around the world who share this commitment.

Since the launch of Amazon.sa in 2020, the company has continued to invest in Saudi Arabia, in line with the Kingdom’s vision to accelerate a digitalized and diversified future. Amazon has provided hundreds of jobs and launched many local programs and products, including Amazon Alexa in the Khaleeji dialect, and Amazon Academy’s world-class training and certification in future-facing skills for Saudi talent. Today, Amazon Operations’ network in the country comprises 2 Fulfillment Centers, 3 Sort Centers, a footprint of over 25 owned and third-party delivery stations, and a network of small and medium businesses working as Delivery Service Partners across Saudi Arabia.