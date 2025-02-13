As Ramadan approaches, Amazon Egypt is excited to launch its Ramadan Sale, offering exceptional value, convenience, and supporting a strong sense of community to customers across Egypt. Customers can enjoy hundreds of thousands of Ramadan deals across Everyday Essentials, Groceries, and Home and Kitchen Appliances with incredible savings on www.amazon.eg. Prime members can enjoy 24-hour early access on February 17th to secure the best deals before anyone else.

With hundreds of thousands of deals, customers can stock up on everything they need to prepare for Ramadan, including a wide selection spanning across top local brands such as AlDoha, Rawaby, Slite, and international brands such as Lipton, Heinz, and Maggi. To ensure customers maximize on savings this Ramadan, Amazon.eg is offering additional ways to save through instant discounts and installment plans. In collaboration with Vodafone, customers get to enjoy 20% off up to EGP100 on grocery and health and personal care items with a minimum spend of EGP500. Banque Misr debit and credit cardholders can benefit from an extra 10% off up to EGP150 with a minimum spend of EGP1,500. Customers can also benefit from 0% installment plans for six months with the Commercial International Bank (CIB), Banque Misr, and Credit Agricole to further enhance the shopping experience, providing value to Amazon.eg customers.

Prime members who are also Valu customers will receive an exclusive 10% discount of up to EGP1,000 on purchases of EGP200 or more, in addition to enjoying 24-hour early access to the Ramadan Sale. Furthermore, Amazon.eg Prime members can take full advantage of the sale with free and fast shipping. Free delivery continues to save Prime members money and make Prime more valuable. In 2024, Prime members worldwide saved nearly $95 billion on fast, free delivery. Customers can subscribe to Amazon Prime for EGP29/month or EGP249/year to enjoy the full suite of benefits including fast, free shipping on eligible items, Prime Video streaming, and exclusive Prime deals.

In addition to delivering great value, Amazon Egypt is furthering its commitment to the community through impactful initiatives that reflect the spirit of giving during Ramadan. The Ramadan Box, powered by Lipton, is a curated 7KG package filled with essential groceries including rice, sugar, cooking oil, lentil, ghee, pasta, fava beans, and tea priced at EGP385. Customers can take part in spreading the blessings of the holy month by choosing to send the Amazon.eg Ramadan Box to a charity organization of their choice or directly to families in need. Moreover, Amazon Egypt is launching ‘double it or pass it on’ initiative, pledging to donate 3000KG of food essentials to families in need in Istabl Antar in collaboration with Tawasol organization, using its Ramadan Boxes. This initiative embodies Amazon’s ethos of spreading joy and solidarity within the community during Ramadan.

Omar Elsahy, General Manager of Amazon Egypt, said:

“Ramadan is a time for togetherness, generosity, and reflection. At Amazon Egypt, we are humbled to play a role in making this time of year more special for our customers and communities. Our efforts range from offering value on essential products and ensuring convenient shopping solutions to giving back to our community through meaningful initiatives like the Ramadan Box,” Elsahy adds. “Through our collaboration with Tawasol organization and our valued selling partners, we are able to amplify our impact. This goes beyond business—it’s about fulfilling our responsibility to contribute meaningfully to our country’s social and economic development. These collaborations enable us to create a positive impact, aligning with our ongoing commitment to the community.”

Yasmina Abou Youssef, Founder of Tawasol organization, said: “At Tawasol, our mission is to uplift and support the communities that need it most, especially during moments of reflection and giving like Ramadan. Partnering with Amazon Egypt for its Ramadan Box initiative enables us to bring more joy and relief to families across Egypt’s most underserved areas. The spirit of giving and collaboration embodied in this campaign highlights the power of collective action in making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

Customers can also make their Ramadan Sale shopping experience even more convenient by downloading the Amazon app or by visiting the online store on http://www.amazon.eg to prepare for the Holy month ahead.

Amazon.eg is committed to providing reliable delivery through its extensive last-mile operations and delivery station technologies. Amazon’s advanced capacity management systems, enhanced tracking, and global routing solutions help improve the customer experience, focusing on faster and more convenient deliveries. Today, the Amazon network includes 22 delivery stations across Egypt, as well as several corporate and customer service offices. All amazon.eg deliveries can be paid for through various payment options.

For more information on 2025 Ramadan Sale on amazon.eg, check out the below saving benefits:

Grocery

Save up to 23% off on eligible pasta with additional Buy EGP150 and Get EGP35 off offers from Italiano, and Buy EGP110 and Get 18% off offers from Regina

Save up to 20% on eligible coffee products from Cellini and Abu Auf

Save up to 20% on eligible grocery items from Afia, Beyti, Dreem, Rawaby, Rehana, Elano, Heinz, and Americana

Buy 2 and Get 15% off offers on eligible products from Lipton

Everyday Essentials

Save up to 22% on eligible products from Harpic

Save up to 15% on eligible products from Fine and Familia

Save up to 15% on eligible products from Finish, Vanish, Dettol, Dove, and Axe

Buy 2 Get 10% off offers on eligible detergents from Oxi, Rivoli, Joy, and Brix

Buy EGP350 and Get EGP50 off offers on eligible products from Persil, General, and Pril

Buy EGP500 Get EGP100 off on eligible products from Gillette

Home and Kitchen

Save up to 73% on eligible furniture from Intex, Ariika, Manzzeli, Janssen, and Home Mania

Save up to 34% on eligible home appliances from Midea, Beko, Bosch, LG, and Zanussi

Save up to 33% on eligible kitchen appliances from Philips, Black+Decker, Braun, Delonghi, Kenwood, Xiaomi, Moulinex, Tefal, and Mienta

Buy 1 Get 15% off offers on eligible kitchen products from Tefal, Zinox, and Berghoff

Buy2 Get 1 offers on eligible kitchen products from LocknLock

Consumer Electronics

Save up to 58% on eligible office products from Epson and Touch

Save up to 43% on eligible PCs and accessories from Samsung and Anker

Save up to 35% on eligible electronic products JBL, Xiaomi, and Oraimo

Save up to 33% on eligible printers from Canon, HP, and Epson

Save up to 15% on eligible TVs from Sharp, LG, and Samsung

Fashion

Save up to 40% on eligible apparel from Defacto, Koton, Andora, Ravin, Jack & Jones, Dice, and Cottonil

Save up to 35% on eligible shoes from New Balance, Skechers, Adidas, Dejavu, Testa Toro, Mintra, Activ, Lacoste, Reebok, Puma, and Jellies

Save up to 26% on eligible luggage from Guess, Mintra, and Jansport

Save up to 10% on eligible watches from Casio, Guess, Swatch, and Citizen

Beauty, Health and Personal Care

Save up to 50% on eligible personal care appliances from Braun, Panasonic, Babyliss, Rush Brush, Philips, and Beurer

Save up to 39% on eligible skin care products from Garnier, Nivea, Bobana, Vaseline, Eva, Eucerin, and Joviality

Save up to 34% on eligible perfumes from Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Bvlgari, and Calvin Klein

Save up to 28% on eligible makeup from Maybelline and L’Oréal Paris

