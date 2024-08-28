DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- amana, a leading online trading platform in the Middle East, has introduced a new benefit for its retail customers, amanaEARN: a 4.5% interest rate on any free margin in their accounts, calculated daily and paid out each month directly into customer accounts.

Unlike traditional fixed deposits in banks that generally require a lock-in period, amana allows customers to earn 4.5% on idle funds with no strings attached, providing both flexibility and financial growth potential. Customers can invest and trade freely on the amana trading app, knowing that any cash not actively in the market still earns interest.

“This offering sets amana apart from the competition. Our customers not only enjoy access to diverse markets and assets, including zero-cost MENA stocks and over 100 crypto coins, but now they can also earn interest on their inactive cash. By having cash ready in their account, customers can act fast whenever a market opportunity for trading or investment arises, but now they will also be earning interest on that cash while waiting for that opportunity. It’s a game-changer for anyone serious about maximizing their investment potential,” said Muhammad Rasoul, CEO of amana.

"We always aim to provide our customers with unmatched financial advantages. I’m confident that this new interest rate offering positions us strongly against regional banks and competitors, making it financially sensible to choose amana for both investment and trading."

This initiative underscores amana’s commitment to delivering unmatched financial advantages to its customers, positioning it as a leader in the regional market. By adding significant value to the suite of financial services, amana aims to further boost customer acquisition and retention.

All direct amana retail customers are automatically enrolled in this program, making the benefit seamless and straightforward (customers who prefer not to gain interest can easily opt-out).

For more information, please visit amana’s website.

About amana

amana is a leading neobroker. It provides retail investors and active traders with direct access to the global financial markets, serving clients across MENA. It operates multiple offices across Dubai, London, Limassol, and Beirut.

www.amana.app

Contact: Karolina Slowikowska, Director of Communications, at karolina.slowikowska@amanacapital.com