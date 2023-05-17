With 24/7 coverage by pediatricians, the 29-bed facility will provide long-term ventilation care, supported by a dedicated team of pediatric specialist nurses and therapists

Amana Healthcare’s specialized unit at Danat Al Emarat, which will now be able to care for pediatric patients who also need long-term care

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Health partners, Amana Healthcare, one of the Middle East’s leading providers of long-term care, inpatient rehabilitation, and home care services and Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, have opened a pediatric long-term care unit at Danat Al Emarat Hospital in Abu Dhabi. With intensive care-level capabilities within a home-like setting, the long-term care unit offers round-the-clock care in a child-friendly atmosphere for patients in need of long-term acute services for complex medical conditions.

The two Mubadala Health partners have joined forces to expand long-term pediatric care within the emirate. This aligns with Mubadala Health’s vision of developing a thriving healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, enabling the UAE community to receive world-class specialized healthcare, locally.

The unit in Danat Al Emarat Hospital, pediatric patients will receive expert care from Amana Healthcare, which currently holds the US-based CARF accreditation for long-term care services for pediatrics and adults.

This collaborative relationship coupled with the location of Amana Healthcare within the Danat Al Emarat Hospital, will allow patients to have access to high-quality care and medical case management for neonatal and pediatric patients through bedside services. These will include X-rays, developmental checks, and other care interventions, such as cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, and pulmonology.

The long-term care unit will also provide patients with a comprehensive therapy program involving physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, respiratory therapy, and dietetics, as well as a special education program led by a trained specialist in this field.

Dr. Jason Gray, Acting Executive Director, Amana Healthcare, said: “Amana Healthcare is the leading provider of long-term post-acute and rehabilitation services, and our new pediatric long-term care unit will be staffed with some of our finest Western-certified caregivers and physicians to look after children in need of complex medical care. Our objective is to help pediatric patients receive the care they need in a welcoming and child-friendly environment. We have specifically ensured that the hospital environment is tailored for pediatric patients and have introduced several quality-of-life programs. At Amana Healthcare, our goal is to always support patients and help equip them to regain their independence. Our partnership with Danat Al Emarat Hospital will look to further advance this objective in the years to come.”

Omar Al Naqbi, Acting Executive Director, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, said: “We are excited to collaborate with another partner within the Mubadala Health network to deliver exceptional long-term care to the pediatric patients at Danat Al Emarat Hospital. Our partnership with Amana Healthcare bridges our specialties with its renowned long-term care unit. Amana Healthcare’s facilities help pediatric patients receive long-term acute services safely and comfortably, tailored to their needs.

“Since opening in 2015, Danat Al Emarat Hospital has served more than 260,000 patients. Through our joint efforts, we can now serve even more members of our community and ensure that our patients and their families can continue their health journey with access to multi-disciplinary care – all under one roof.”

Quality-of-life programs will be at the heart of all treatment plans. Pediatric residents will be offered the chance to engage in personalized activities such as movie groups, arts and crafts classes, community excursions, and in-house schooling. Birthdays and other special anniversaries will also be planned, ensuring that patients can celebrate their important milestones.

The pediatric unit will use an integrated care model that allows for greater coordination and lowered risk of infection for ventilated patients being transferred between the intensive care unit and the long-term ventilation unit.

As an expansion of Amana Healthcare’s existing pediatric facilities, the collaboration with Danat Al Emarat Hospital helps the two partners join forces to deliver high-quality pediatric care, with the option to draw in specialist expertise, as required. Equipped with an indoor play area, in-house school, and pediatric gym, the long-term care facility will help serve pediatric patients with complex needs.

-Ends-

About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, a Mubadala Health partner, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana Healthcare serves patients from a wide catchment area including the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia - who need complex specialized post-acute care. Amana’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

About Danat Al Emarat Hospital

Danat Al Emarat, part of Mubadala Health, is a world-class specialty women’s and children’s hospital located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The five-story hospital, accredited as a clinical research center by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, covers an area of 58,000 square meters, with 225 beds. The hospital offers a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services including Neonatology & Pediatrics, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Women’s Diagnostics & Breast Imaging, and others, all of which are equipped with the latest technology and led by highly qualified clinicians to provide unmatched patient and family-centered care.

Our medical team is hand-picked from the international and local market specializing in numerous sub-specialties. Our 130+ consultants and primary care physicians work closely together to ensure the entire needs of women and children are addressed in a single convenient location and to the highest standards.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

