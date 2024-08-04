Aman Hospital proudly announces that it has achieved Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, making it the first private hospital in Qatar to receive this prestigious recognition. This achievement is an affirmation of the hospital's commitment to continuously improve health care and provide medical services at the highest level of quality and safety.

Achieving this accreditation within two years of opening all its departments affirms that Aman Hospital follows the best international standards and practices, and constantly strives to improve the services provided. This achievement represents an important step towards achieving the hospital’s vision of being a leader in providing healthcare excellence in Qatar and the region

In an official statement issued by Aman Hospital leadership: “We are proud of this major achievement, which reflects our commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients. The JCI accreditation is not only a recognition of the quality of our services, but it is also an incentive for us to continue improving and innovating in all the care we provide.” With this accreditation, Aman Hospital continues its journey towards excellence in healthcare delivery and committed to the highest standards of quality and safety.

It is worth noting that Aman Hospital is owned by Jaidah Holdings. Aman Hospital offers more than 100 beds and is the first hospital worldwide to become a member of the international affiliate network of Imperial College Private Healthcare, UK. Additionally, the Ophthalmology Center of Excellence at Aman Hospital had previously announced its collaboration with the world renown Barraquer Ophthalmology Hospital from Barcelona, Spain.