Doha, Qatar. In Qatar’s private healthcare sector, Aman Hospital has always set benchmarks and given a new leap of faith in healthcare innovation by being the first to use a 3D printed PEEK (Polyetheretherketone) implant in neurosurgery. This landmark procedure was conducted by Dr. Tarek Sunna, Head of Neurosurgery at Aman Hospital and is in line with the hospital’s strive towards achieving excellence in medical care and continuing its tradition of patientfocused innovation and treatments.

The complex surgery was made possible with the aid of advanced 3D imaging and printing technology which facilitated the custom fitting of a PEEK implant for the user. PEEK implants are the new gold standard for cranial reconstruction due to their superior biocompatibility, strength, and radiolucency. When compared to traditional materials of construction such as titanium or acrylic, PEEK implants are better, more durable, infection resistant and have reduced sensitivity to light and temperature. These factors ensure fewer complications in the long run making the PEEK material an ideal choice.

Dr. Sunna, a highly regarded spine surgeon, recognized for his expertise in minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS). His reputation stems from his ability to perform complex spinal procedures with smaller incisions, reducing muscle damage, and a faster recovery time compared to traditional open surgeries. As the head of the surgical team, Dr. Sunna expressed: “This is undoubtedly a wonderful step towards the advancement of neurosurgery and marks a transformative moment for neurosurgery in Qatar. The precision and adaptability of PEEK implants allow us to restore cranial defects with unprecedented accuracy, significantly improving recovery times and patient outcomes. At Aman Hospital, we are proud to bring such cuttingedge solutions to our patients, ensuring they receive world-class care right here in Qatar."

As a premier healthcare destination, Aman Hospital continues to lead in specialized neurosurgery, orthopedics, and minimally invasive procedures. This achievement underscores its strategic investments in next-generation medical technology and its goal to not just meet global healthcare benchmarks but to exceed them and ensure patients in Qatar and the region have access to the most advanced treatments available anywhere in the world."

