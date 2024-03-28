Dubai, UAE - Amali Properties proudly unveils its latest residential masterpiece, Amali Island, nestled within the prestigious enclave of The World Islands. Designed to redefine luxury living, Amali Island offers discerning buyers an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of paradise with exclusive 5-7 bedroom villas boasting private beach access and stunning views of Dubai's iconic skyline.

Exquisite Design and Unmatched Elegance

Spread across 1,200,000 square feet, Amali Island is an exclusive community meticulously crafted to epitomize waterfront urban living. Boasting the expertise of renowned architectural firm ELASTIC and acclaimed design firms Hirsch Bedner Associates and SquareM, this project promises an unmatched blend of opulence, sophistication, and tranquility.

Limited Collection of Exquisite Villas

The project features a limited collection of 24 exquisite villas, ranging from 11,108 to 33,497 square feet in size, with plot areas spanning from 22,970 to 91,332 square feet. Each villa is meticulously designed to offer breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and Palm Jumeirah.

Unparalleled Amenities and Lifestyle

Residents of Amali Island can choose from four unique villa styles - Avatea, Aria, Aurora, and Amorino - and two distinctive designs: Grande and Minima, with interiors available in Terra and Ultra. The three-story villas boast an array of amenities, including water sports facilities, a luxury boat garage, a cinema, sauna, and spa.

“Amali Island is more than just a residential community; it's a lifestyle destination. Amali Island's strategic location within The World Islands offers residents unparalleled access to world-class attractions and amenities. With its proximity to key destinations in Dubai, residents can enjoy a seamless blend of luxury living and urban convenience. Investing in Amali Island presents a unique opportunity to be part of an exclusive community and benefit from the prestige and lifestyle it offers. With the added advantage of obtaining a 10-year Golden visa upon purchase, investors can secure their future while enjoying a luxurious lifestyle." Says Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing at D&B Properties.

About Amali Properties:

Amali Properties is a luxury real estate developer specializing in waterfront urban residences. Committed to creating exceptional living spaces that redefine luxury living, Amali Properties delivers unparalleled craftsmanship, innovation, and attention to detail in every project.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com/.