Manama, Bahrain: - Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin) B.S.C. - trading symbol: CPARK has unveiled its new Apple Pay initiative for iPhone users, empowering the local community to use their iPhone devices as a terminal for secure contactless payments through their credit and debit cards, and digital wallets with a simple tap on their device through Amakin’s digital online payment portal.

Through the Apple Pay service, consumers can make contactless payments for parking spaces in The Terminal by Amakin in Adliya by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch. Transactions will be securely performed through Near Field Communication technology.

Users can easily set up Apple Pay in just a few minutes on any of their Apple devices. Once the customer adds a card to their device, they can start using Apple Pay right away.

Tariq Al-Jowder, Chief Executive Officer for Amakin stated, “We have delivered on our promises and we continue to provide the best possible experiences for everyone in Bahrain, and by introducing new alternatives and facilities such as this, we are reinventing the whole parking experience. The new service embodies our constant endeavors to provide diverse and seamless solutions and unlock new opportunities to shape the new parking industry in the region, and also shape the future of smart cities. This is a natural progression based on our dedication to create in-demand seamless parking experiences.”

Ahmed A. Seyadi, CrediMax Chief Executive stated: “Customers are demanding simpler payment solutions, and Apple Pay will meet these high requirements. This announcement comes at a time when people are becoming increasingly accustomed to conducting transactions via contactless technologies, due to the simplicity and greater security they provide. This is a gamechanger for the parking and transit payment industries. With solutions such as these, consumers can now enjoy the mobility experience with preferred and convenient payment choices using just their mobile devices or wearables.”

Additionally, in mid last year, Amakin collaborated with BENEFIT to enable customers to pay for parking using BenefitPay through Amakin’s digital online payment portal.

Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin) B.S.C. is a Bahraini public shareholding company established in 1981 and specialized in parking management, premium add-on services, and property leasing. The company is listed on Bahrain Bourse and traded under (CPARK).

