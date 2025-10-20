Sharjah, UAE: Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, has announced a new collaboration with Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA), one of the UAE’s most established travel companies, to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that enhance customer experiences and support SATA’s growth strategy.

Through this partnership, SATA will adopt a suite of Amadeus’ advanced travel technology solutions designed to streamline operations and bring greater value to customers. These include Web Services, Master Pricer Travel Board (MPTB), Fare Optimizer, ATC Reissue & Refunds, and NDC[X], enabling SATA to expand its offerings and deliver more personalized, efficient, and competitive travel services.

Mohamed Elgedawy, General Manager at Sharjah Airport Travel Agency, commented: “Partnering with Amadeus allows us to continuously innovate and deliver greater value to our customers. With these solutions, we can enhance efficiency, broaden our offerings, and ensure our services remain among the most competitive in the UAE.”

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, Managing Director, Amadeus Gulf, said: “We are proud to begin our collaboration with Sharjah Airport Travel Agency, a forward-thinking partner that shares our vision of innovation in travel. With our advanced solutions, SATA will be well-equipped to enhance its customer offerings, maintain its strong market position, and continue growing as one of the UAE’s leading travel service providers.”

Founded in 2001 and owned by Sharjah Airport Authority, SATA operates 10 branches across the UAE and is the Passenger Sales Agent for Flynas, the Saudi-based private airline. It is also the Passenger Sales and Service Agent for Egypt Air (Sharjah and Northern Emirates), Passenger Sales Agent for Uzbekistan Airways and General Sales Agent for PIA ( Sharjah and Northern Emirates). With a mission to provide excellent, value-for-money services and a vision to be recognized as a leader regionally and globally, SATA has consistently embraced technological advancements to remain at the forefront of the industry.

This collaboration underscores Amadeus’ commitment to empowering leading travel companies in the UAE with next-generation technology, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in shaping the future of travel in the region.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere with the help of innovation, partnerships, and responsibility to people, places, and the planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry by enabling more open ways of working and more connected ways of thinking, all centered around the traveler. The Amadeus open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem, from startups to large industry players and governments, transforming how travel works.

We are committed to making travel a force for social and environmental good. As a collective responsibility, we strive to protect and enhance the people and places we visit, ensuring that travel continues to contribute positively to our world.

Innovation is at the heart of Amadeus. Our diverse global workforce represents over 150 nationalities who are passionate about travel and technology, constantly addressing real challenges with forward-thinking solutions. Amadeus is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC as part of the IBEX 35. The company has also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 13 consecutive years.

Learn more about Amadeus at www.amadeus.com, and follow us on:

Press release issued by Coral Coast PR on behalf of Amadeus. For media information, please connect with Verna on verna@coralcoastpr.com.