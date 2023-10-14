October 2023 marks 21 years since Amadeus Gulf opened its doors in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saif Al Nahyan, President of Gulf Aircraft Maintenance Company.

Dubai, UAE: Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology dedicated to making the experience of travel better for everyone with advanced technology solutions for the global travel industry, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Dubai. This strategic move aims to further strengthen Amadeus' commitment to the UAE and particularly to the burgeoning travel sector in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, Managing Director of Amadeus Gulf, expressed his enthusiasm and said, "We are excited to mark the inauguration of our new Amadeus Gulf Office and are eager to enhance the level of service we provide from this new, dynamic location. Dubai is a lighthouse to attract tourism and the new office is a state-of-the-art space for clients and visitors who support this growth for this city."

Next month marks the 21st anniversary of Amadeus Gulf's presence in the UAE, initially opening its doors in Abu Dhabi. Recognizing the UAE as a hub for some of the busiest airports, Amadeus is committed to complementing Dubai's rapid growth in the travel sector.

The global achievement of Amadeus supports the regional growth including partners working with the Dubai office. Amadeus continues to be a leading R&D investor, and recently formed a groundbreaking partnership with Microsoft using Azure cloud technology to revolutionize software development cycles and data capabilities. Customers will be able to develop truly engaging solutions on top of the Amadeus Technologies.

Amadeus in Dubai is also working on the environmental efficiency of its operations and supports customers in their sustainability journey with the aim of reaching the industry’s goal of being Net Zero 2050.

"At Amadeus, we acknowledge our responsibility to contribute to the fight against climate change. The company has invested in climate-tech companies like Chooose and CAPHENIA and aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025’ and locally in Dubai we get involved in initiatives regularly with partners to support the environment," added Beaumont.

According to The World Travel & Tourism Council’s 2023 Economic Impact Research, the tourism sector is set to contribute AED 180.6 billion to the UAE economy by the end of 2023. "At Amadeus, we will continue to support the local industry from our Dubai office as we have successfully been doing in the region for the past 21 years. Upgrading our office will enable even greater collaboration between Amadeus, our customers, and our local partners in the UAE," concluded Beaumont.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, redesigning the travel of tomorrow.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world. We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 11 years.

Learn more about Amadeus at www.amadeus.com