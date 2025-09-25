Abu Dhabi – Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal’s (A&M) Global Transaction Advisory Group (Global TAG) announces the appointment of Uthman Al-Basri as Managing Director in Abu Dhabi, as Global TAG’s EMEA unit continues to build its footprint in the Middle East.

Mr. Al-Basri brings over 15 years of experience advising clients on landmark transactions, including the creation of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Saudi National Bank (SNB), and Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB). Specializing in financial services, his expertise spans buy-side and sell-side financial due diligence, vendor diligence, sale and purchase agreement (SPA) support, and capital markets readiness. Mr. Al-Basri has also led cross-border acquisitions in Turkey, North Africa, and Central Asia, as well as major insurance M&A transactions in Saudi Arabia. Prior to joining A&M, he was a Partner in KPMG’s Middle East transaction services practice and previously led financial services M&A engagements at Deloitte.

Paul Aversano, Managing Director and Global Practice Leader of Global TAG, commented: “As EMEA continues to attract global capital and an influx of cross-border M&A activity, TAG EMEA is at the ready. Our structural nimbleness and integrated solutions model allow us to more quickly assess and address evolving market needs – it’s what sets A&M apart. The appointment of Uthman demonstrates our continued commitment to listen intently to the market – one that calls for expanding our capabilities and local footprint in key economic hubs, all with the lens to help our clients further unlock cross-border deal value while mitigating risk in an increasing complex market.”

Ali Anwar, Managing Director and Middle East Practice Leader of A&M’s Global Transaction Advisory Group in Dubai, added:

“The Middle East remains one of the world’s most dynamic investment destinations, fueled by sustained economic growth, ambitious diversification agendas, and a fast-evolving regulatory landscape. Uthman’s appointment reinforces our commitment to expanding A&M’s senior-led presence in the region, ensuring we are at the forefront of advising clients on complex, high-profile transactions and helping them capture opportunities across the GCC and beyond.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Al-Basri noted: “The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is home to some of the world’s most active financial services markets, with increasing complexity across banking, insurance, asset management, and fintech transactions. A&M’s integrated model, built on deep functional and industry expertise, is a natural fit for purpose for meeting the market’s current and future M&A demands.”

