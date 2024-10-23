AlUla showcased as example of the Kingdom’s sustainable regeneration of historic, traditional, and cultural landmark

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, 21 October 2024: Visually stunning examples of AlUla’s natural beauty, unique culture, ancient archaeology, and world-class art will feature in a new international exhibition celebrating the deepening of cultural ties between Saudi Arabia and China.

Launched in alignment with the signing of a new strategic agreement between nations, penned by the Saudi Ministry of Culture alongside officials from China’s Ministry of Culture & Tourism, the Saudi Travel Festival exhibition will take place at Beijing’s Tian Tan Garden until 26th October.

One of the Saudi Arabia’s leading destinations for global tourists, AlUla attracts increasing numbers of visitors from China and on the whole international traveller visitation increased by 44% in 2023. The new exhibit will act as a prominent platform to showcase the diverse cultural and heritage attractions available to Chinese tourists in AlUla.

Beautiful photographs and videos of AlUla will feature throughout the exhibition, displayed alongside striking images of Diriyah Gate, the ancient heritage site northwest of Riyadh that is being extensively regenerated as part of Vision 2030.

AlUla and Diriyah are home to two of Saudi Arabia’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites – Hegra and Al Turaif, respectively. Each landmark seamlessly connects visitors with the roots of the ancient civilisations that helped to shape Arabia.

The new agreement, and new exhibition, follows China’s successful hosting of the AlUla, Wonder of Arabia exhibition at Beijing’s Forbidden City UNESCO World Heritage Site in January this year.

Showcasing AlUla’s natural landscapes along with items from the Royal Commission for AlUla’s (RCU) archaeological collection, the exhibit featured rare artefacts never displayed to the public before.

A resounding success, AlUla, Wonder of Arabia attracted more than 221,000 visitors, with organisers extending its run by an extra month to meet demand.

The exhibit coincided with RCU signing a strategic partnership with the Cultural Heritage Administration of China’s Henan province, aimed at preserving heritage while supporting RCU’s goal to enhance its global network within the framework of expanding Saudi-Chinese partnerships.

Dr. Abdulrahman AlSuhaibani, VP of Culture – Tourism, at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “Saudi Arabia, AlUla, and China share a long and rich history that spans trade, art, culture, and more. The launch of this new exhibit will further promote ongoing cultural exchange strengthening existing ties.

“By featuring AlUla in the Saudi Travel Festival exhibition, we are placing the many wonders, experiences, and attractions of northwest Arabia in the spotlight so that they can be discovered and explored by Chinese guests, as tourists or visiting academics.

“RCU and AlUla are proud to support the new agreement between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and China’s Ministry of Culture & Tourism and to contribute to expanding and evolving the close bonds our nations and peoples continue to share and benefit from.”

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.