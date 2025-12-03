Amman, Jordan: With Truecaller Customer Experience Solution showcasing its Business Name in Arabic, along with Call Reason and Business Page, Altibbi is redefining patient communication, making every interaction more transparent and building deeper trust in digital healthcare.

Altibbi, the leading digital health platform in Jordan and the wider MENA region, has entered into a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, to enhance patient engagement and redefine healthcare communication. By leveraging Truecaller Customer Experience Solution suite, Altibbi is setting new benchmarks for transparency, reliability, and trust in digital health services.

As the healthcare ecosystem evolved, Altibbi noticed a growing challenge - patients were increasingly unsure about the authenticity and purpose of incoming calls. This uncertainty often disrupted important conversations and delayed access to care. To rebuild confidence and create more meaningful connections, Altibbi partnered with Truecaller for Business to bring greater clarity and trust to every interaction.

Through this partnership, Altibbi is bringing a new level of trust and transparency to patient communication. Each call now displays Altibbi’s verified name in Arabic, along with its brand logo and a green verification badge - instantly assuring patients that they’re speaking with a legitimate healthcare representative. Patients also receive a brief call description that clearly states the purpose of the call - whether it’s an appointment reminder, a consultation follow-up, or medical guidance. To complement this experience, Altibbi’s business profile on Truecaller provides quick access to verified information such as contact details, service hours, and telemedicine links - all in one trusted place.

Ayman Sharaiha, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer at Altibbi, commented, “At Altibbi, trust is at the heart of every healthcare interaction. As we continue to expand digital access to quality care across the region, it’s essential that every communication with our patients is transparent and reliable. Partnering with Truecaller allows us to ensure that our users immediately recognize Altibbi’s calls and understand their purpose. This reinforces our mission to make healthcare more accessible, credible, and human.”

Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller, shared, “We are delighted to partner with Altibbi to redefine healthcare communication in Jordan. By leveraging our Customer Experience Solution suite, Altibbi can deliver healthcare communication that is secure and contextually meaningful. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering digital health providers with best-in-class communication solutions that inspire confidence and enhance patient trust.”