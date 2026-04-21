Abu Dhabi - ALTÉRRA today announced a commitment from its Acceleration Fund to KKR’s Global Climate Transition Strategy, further expanding its portfolio of strategic partnerships through an effort focused on accelerating climate and energy transition investments across North America, Europe, and Asia.

KKR’s Global Climate Transition Strategy invests in climate solutions that endeavor to enable efficiency, security and decarbonization for society across all sectors of the physical economy. This includes assets that are central to the functioning of the economy, spanning sectors such as renewables and storage, electrification, energy efficiency, sustainable fuels, waste, and circular economy solutions.

Demand for infrastructure across electrification, grid resilience, and industrial decarbonization is accelerating, driven by rising energy demand, energy security priorities, and the increasing cost competitiveness of clean technologies. As adoption scales and capital shifts toward climate-aligned assets, a clear opportunity is emerging to invest at scale in the systems that will power resilient, low-carbon economies and underpin long-term growth.

Karim Radwan, Partner and Head of Investments at ALTÉRRA, commented: “Our strategic partnership with KKR reflects ALTÉRRA’s commitment to investing in real assets that can accelerate decarbonization, while demonstrating that impact and commercial performance can go hand in hand. As global economies expand clean power capacity, modernize grids and electrify transport and industry, the need for large-scale, resilient infrastructure will continue to grow. Against this backdrop, we need to direct capital at scale into solutions that will enable the next phase of the global climate transition.”

Charlie Gailliot and Emmanuel Lagarrigue, Co-Heads of KKR’s Global Climate Transition Strategy said: “We are delighted to collaborate with ALTÉRRA on our Global Climate Transition strategy, which reflects a shared commitment to accelerating investment in the infrastructure underpinning the energy transition. As energy demand continues to grow, we see a significant opportunity to invest in solutions that enhance energy security, improve affordability, and ensure reliability, while supporting decarbonization across the real economy. By combining ALTÉRRA’s global perspective with KKR’s experience investing across climate and infrastructure, we are well positioned to scale proven technologies and build more resilient, efficient energy systems for the long term.”

KKR’s Global Climate Transition strategy has made seven investments since launch, including Zenobē, a UK-based transport electrification and battery storage solutions specialist; EGC, an energy service provider in Germany; Dawsongroup, an independent asset leasing business which provides a diverse range of business-critical solutions; Avantus, a solar and solar-plus-storage developer in the US; IGNIS P2X, an industrial decarbonisation platform; CleanPeak Energy, a leading provider of integrated solar and storage systems; and HMC Capital’s energy transition platform.

KKR brings more than 15 years of experience in global infrastructure investing, with US$100 billion in infrastructure assets under management. Since 2011, the firm has invested more than US$44 billion in climate and environmental sustainability investments.

Since launch, ALTÉRRA has supported a growing portfolio of climate-focused investments and strategic partnerships globally. Its commitment to the KKR Global Climate Transition Strategy further expands this portfolio, reinforcing ALTÉRRA’s role in mobilizing capital into the infrastructure and solutions shaping the next phase of the global climate transition.

About ALTÉRRA

ALTÉRRA is one of the world’s largest private investment vehicles for climate finance. Launched at COP28 with a US$30 billion commitment from the UAE, ALTÉRRA aims to build innovative partnerships to mobilize US$250 billion globally by 2030 to finance the new climate economy and accelerate the climate transition.

ALTÉRRA operates three funds. The Acceleration Fund directs capital towards projects crucial for accelerating the global transition to a net-zero and climate-resilient economy at scale. The Transformation Fund incentivizes investment flows in high-growth climate opportunities in underserved markets by providing catalytic capital. The Opportunity Fund is a climate co-investment vehicle, pursuing a diversified global investment strategy across climate-aligned infrastructure, private equity and private credit.

Altérra Management Limited is duly licensed and authorized by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority under the Financial Services Permission No. 200001.