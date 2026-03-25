ALTÉRRA’s first deployment alongside General Atlantic BeyondNetZero, expanding GP partnership base

Investment reflects ALTÉRRA’s differentiated outlook on investing to accelerate the climate transition that demonstrates commerciality and impact are mutually reinforcing

Abu Dhabi, ALTÉRRA today announced it is partnering with BeyondNetZero, General Atlantic’s dedicated growth equity strategy focused on the energy transition, on its investment in Wireless Logic, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity platform. As industries increasingly recognize decarbonization as a driver of operational efficiency and long-term value, IoT is emerging as a critical enabler that connects devices, sensors and systems to drive measurable emissions avoidance and resource efficiency.

ALTÉRRA’s commitment, made through its newly launched Opportunity Fund, will aim to support Wireless Logic’s next phase of global growth and the scaling of digital infrastructure across the real economy. Montagu, a leading mid-market private equity firm, remains the majority shareholder in Wireless Logic.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in the UK, Wireless Logic is a global leader in IoT connectivity, providing secure and scalable solutions that enable businesses to deploy, manage and optimize large networks of connected devices. Its platform links physical assets to analytical software, supporting climate-positive applications. Devices such as EV chargers, smart meters, fleet vehicles, agricultural sensors and industrial machinery use this connectivity to transmit real-time data, enabling monitoring, automation and performance improvements across sectors.

Wireless Logic’s platform underpins impactful climate use cases in the real economy – from optimizing EV charging infrastructure and electricity grids to improving fleet route efficiency, enabling precision agriculture, and enhancing industrial predictive maintenance. Real-time visibility and control over large networks of connected assets turn data into tangible outcomes that strengthen the bottom line while accelerating the climate transition: less wasted energy, lower fuel consumption, and smarter use of finite resources. As digitalization and global connectivity continue to accelerate, this enabling layer will become increasingly central to how emissions reductions are achieved at scale across complex, distributed systems and millions of devices.

ALTÉRRA’s commitment to Wireless Logic reflects its differentiated and disciplined approach to climate investing, which includes backing solutions and technologies that unlock system-level and scaled impact while seeking to deliver competitive commercial returns.

Jennifer Park, Partner and Head of Impact at ALTÉRRA, commented: “Wireless Logic enables and enhances the practical and scaled application of efficiency and emissions-reduction solutions across some of the most energy- and resource- intensive sectors of the global economy through the power of technology. This investment reflects ALTÉRRA’s belief that climate impact and commercial strength reinforce one another. Partnering with General Atlantic BeyondNetZero in Wireless Logic underscores our shared conviction that IoT connectivity is a critical enabler of the climate transition.”

Gabriel Caillaux, Co-President, Global Head of Climate and Head of EMEA at General Atlantic, said: “ALTÉRRA represents a strategically aligned partner for us in this investment, reflecting a shared conviction in the long-term value creation potential of scalable technologies within the energy transition. We think Wireless Logic is well-positioned for further growth through transformational M&A and continued international expansion. The addition of ALTÉRRA to its investor base should stand to accelerate its growth trajectory.”

With continued backing from Montagu, which initially invested in Wireless Logic in 2018, and the additional support of General Atlantic and ALTÉRRA, Wireless Logic is well positioned to continue expanding globally both organically and through targeted acquisitions, including in high‑growth markets where demand for secure, flexible IoT connectivity is increasing.

About ALTÉRRA

ALTÉRRA is one of the world’s largest private investment vehicles for climate finance. Launched at COP28 with a US$30 billion commitment from the UAE, ALTÉRRA managed funds aim to build innovative partnerships to mobilize US$250 billion globally by 2030 to finance the new climate economy and accelerate the climate transition.

ALTÉRRA operates three funds. The Acceleration Fund directs capital towards projects crucial for accelerating the global transition to a net-zero and climate-resilient economy at scale. The Transformation Fund incentivizes investment flows in high-growth climate opportunities in underserved markets by providing catalytic capital. The Opportunity Fund is a climate co-investment vehicle, pursuing a diversified global investment strategy across climate-aligned infrastructure, private equity and private credit.

Altérra Management Limited is duly licensed and authorized by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority under the Financial Services Permission No. 200001 and licensed for Advising on Investments or Credit, Arranging Credit, Arranging Deals in Investments, Managing Assets and Managing a Collective Investment Fund (each as defined in the FSRA rules).

About General Atlantic and BeyondNetZero

General Atlantic is a leading global investor with more than four and a half decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 830 companies throughout its history. Established in 1980, General Atlantic continues to be a dedicated partner to visionary founders and investors seeking to build dynamic businesses and create long term value. Guided by the conviction that entrepreneurs can be incredible agents of transformational change, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with and scale innovative businesses around the world. The firm leverages its patient capital, operational expertise, and global platform to support a diversified investment platform spanning Growth Equity, Credit, Climate, and Sustainable Infrastructure strategies. BeyondNetZero is General Atlantic’s dedicated growth equity strategy focused on the energy transition. The fund invests in high growth companies enabling the shift to a more efficient and resilient energy system. General Atlantic manages approximately $126 billion in assets under management, inclusive of all strategies, as of December 31, 2025, with more than 900 professionals in 20 countries across five regions. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit: www.generalatlantic.co