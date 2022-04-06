Riyadh: ALTAWKILAT Premium, the exclusive importer for Maserati cars in Saudi Arabia, announced the inauguration of a strategic partnership with Maserati, the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, in an exclusive ceremony held recently at the “Diriyah Biennale Foundation” in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The event was attended by Eng. Mohammed Abduljawad, CEO & Chairman of ALTAWKILAT and Mr. Hamdy Elshantoury, Maserati’s General Manager for Middle East and Africa Region, and a number of diplomats, dignitaries, Maserati customers and luxury automotive media representatives.

The ceremony also announced the arrival of “MC20”; the new high performance Maserati super sports car to the Saudi market, which represents the start of a new era for Maserati. Guests invited to the ceremony, had a special opportunity to learn about the legendary new car.

In a statement, Eng. Mohammed Abduljawad, CEO & Chairman of ALTAWKILAT, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our strategic partnership with Maserati, and its joining of ALTAWKILAT group, in the luxury and performance sports car sector. We understand that Maserati customers and fans in the Saudi market are elite customers who look for the highest levels of service that befits them and their cars. To this effect, ALTAWKILAT has harnessed all resources and drawn on 75 years in the automotive sector, to service the Maserati brand and provide a new customer experience. We have developed a comprehensive action plan and strategy for the Maserati brand in Saudi Arabia which includes the development of new facilities in the Kingdom based on the latest Maserati corporate identity. In addition, to enhance the value offering of Maserati cars and to give customers further peace of mind during their ownership experience, we have introduced on all MY22 models onwards a five years unlimited mileage warranty, five years, 100,000km maintenance, and a five years unlimited mileage roadside assistance plan, reduced prices for spare parts, and improved availability of spare parts. We are also providing a collection and delivery service of Maserati cars to and from our service centers.”

Hamdy Elshantoury, General Manager of Maserati Middle East and Africa, said: “We would like to welcome ALTAWKILAT Universal Premium Motors Agencies to the Maserati family. We look forward to working together to launch the new Maserati era in Saudi Arabia; a future animated by new products, innovations and true Maserati ownership experience.”

