TROY, Mich., Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced that Redington, an integrated technology solutions provider, has joined Altair’s growing channel partner network. As a channel partner for the Middle East and African regions, Redington will deliver Altair’s portfolio of data analytics and simulation solutions.

“We are thrilled to expand into the Middle East and Africa and leverage the strengths of Redington, a large and well-established player in the market,” said Pavan Kumar, senior vice president of global indirect business, Altair. “The region is highly receptive to implementing futuristic technologies and we are confident this collaboration will allow customers to transform their business with Altair’s cutting-edge solutions and Redington’s proven market expertise.”

With Altair’s portfolio, organizations will benefit from comprehensive, open-architecture solutions for data analytics and AI, computer-aided engineering (CAE), and high-performance computing (HPC), to enable innovative and sustainable products and processes in an increasingly connected world. In addition to offering Altair software, Redington will host detailed training workshops and educate its vast network of partners to take Altair solutions to market.

“We are excited to strengthen our portfolio with a global leader like Altair,” said Dharshana Kosgalage, head of technology solutions group, Redington. “At Redington, our priority is to bring innovative and futuristic solutions to our customers in the region. Altair’s software and cloud solutions will enable our customers to augment their productivity and efficiency, which will deliver higher levels of performance. Together, we look forward to enhancing operational excellence for our customers with Altair.”

Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit: https://www.altair.com/partners/.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

About Redington Limited

Redington Limited, an integrated technology solutions provider and a Fortune 500 company, enables businesses in their digital transformation journeys by addressing technology friction – the gap between innovation and adoption. With presence across 38 markets through 60 subsidiary offices, over 290+ brand associations, and 40,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Turkey. Through its concentrated focus on technology, innovations, and partnerships, Redington is one of the most trusted distributors of products, services, and solutions across the world.

