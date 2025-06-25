Dubai, UAE – Object 1 has announced the launch of ALTA V1EW, a striking 54-storey residential tower set in District 10 of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Designed to bring panoramic perspectives and serene elegance to everyday life, ALTA V1EW represents the next chapter in Object 1’s commitment to lifestyle-focused, purpose-driven, and globally-minded real estate narrative. The development is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028 and includes a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, complemented by expansive terraces and sky-high amenities.

Set to be one of the tallest buildings in JVC, ALTA V1EW Skyhomes, rooted in the concept of "Life Above It All", ALTA V1EW Skyhomes is a reimagination of modern living, combining intentional design with a deep connection to light, nature, and space. With eco-conscious architecture integrated throughout, each residence is built to provide both comfort and quiet sophistication. Located in one of Dubai's most dynamic and family-centric communities, JVC continues to attract residents and investors alike, with apartment prices climbing by 12% in the last year alone.

The area's strong market performance underscores the ideal timing for ALTA V1EW’s launch, aligning with growing buyer interest in well-connected communities offering long-term capital appreciation. Its affordability, strong rental demand, and proximity to key business districts make it especially appealing to young professionals. With quick access to major highways like Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, as well as leading schools and nurseries, JVC stands out as one of Dubai’s most active, family-friendly real estate hubs. Nearby landmarks such as Circle Mall, Palm Jumeirah, and City Centre Me'aisem further enhance its appeal.

“The market today is shaped by people who want more than square footage; they want meaning, connection, and seamless functionality,” said Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1. “ALTA V1EW is our answer to this new lifestyle mindset. It combines elevated design with grounded comfort, offering a truly distinctive skyline presence in JVC. With panoramic views, immersive nature-inspired elements, and a world-class suite of amenities, it’s a sanctuary in the sky for those who seek beauty, privacy, and intentionality in how they live.”

Spanning 46 residential floors, ALTA V1EW has been designed to elevate every day with resort-style living. ALTA V1EW’s interiors emphasize clarity and openness. In the residences, floor-to-ceiling windows invite natural light into every room, while ergonomic layouts offer a smooth flow between living, dining, and sleeping areas. High-quality finishes, contemporary kitchens, and stylish bathrooms elevate the everyday, making each space feel luxurious yet practical. Every detail, from spacious terraces to smart systems, is crafted to offer privacy, serenity, and timeless elegance.

Residents will enjoy access to a comprehensive range of indoor and outdoor amenities. These include a Lagoon-style pool, water slide, Aqua & Sand oasis, kids’ pool, outdoor and indoor play areas, a gym, clubhouse, BBQ area, tennis courts, table tennis zone, outdoor CrossFit setup, and lush landscaped gardens. For everyday convenience, the development will also feature retail outlets on the ground level, offering easy access to essential goods and services.

Sky Deck amenities bring the experience full circle, featuring a Sky Leisure Deck, Sky Infinity Pool, and sunken lounge zones for relaxation. One of the development’s standout features is the Sky Infinity Terrace, a viewing deck perched on the upper levels of the tower. This space offers a sweeping sight of Dubai’s skyline and surrounding greenery, creating a tranquil escape above the city.

Dubai’s off-plan market continues to gain momentum, contributing 63% of all property transactions in 2024, reaching AED 254.46 billion. Developments like ALTA V1EW are ideally positioned to tap into this demand, offering long-term growth potential for investors seeking to enter the market at an early stage.

With its elevated lifestyle offering, strategic location, and smart design, ALTA V1EW is an aspirational choice for end-users and investors alike. As Dubai’s residential sector continues to grow, Object 1 remains focused on shaping homes that match the evolving aspirations of modern city dwellers.

About Object 1

Object 1 is a real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments. Object 1 has quickly established itself as a top-tier developer, delivering high-quality projects in key areas. With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality.

For more information, visit www.object-1.com.