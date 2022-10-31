As a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, Alstom is committed to addressing the challenges facing society today, from global warming to rapid urbanisation. COP27 is an opportunity to showcase the progress and options available to decarbonise the transport sector, as well as exchange on green transport solutions for the future. Alstom has over 20 years of expertise in low carbon technology, and has been participating in the conference since #COP21 in Paris.

A delegation from Alstom will be attending the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be held from 6 to 18 November 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

During the second week of the conference, Alstom will participate in transport focused events with other inspiring changemakers, where meaningful discussions about sustainable mobility and the importance of women’s roles in transforming and decarbonising transport, will take place.

Confirmed events with Alstom participants include the following:

Friday 11 Nov

1:30 p.m.

Topic: Africa & Green Mobility Challenges

With Mama Sougoufara, Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, Alstom Group

Where: Canada Pavilion

Tuesday 15 Nov

3:00 to 4:30 p.m.

Topic: Active Travel

With Cécile Texier, Vice President Sustainability & CSR, Alstom Group

Where: AMON15 Pavilion

4:45 to 5:15 p.m.

Topic: Circularity & Resilient Supply Chains

With Marc Granger, Chief Strategy and Integration Officer, Alstom Group

Where: We Mean Business Coalition Pavilion

Wednesday 16 Nov

11:00 -12:00 p.m.

Topic: Islamic Dev Bank

With Andrew DeLeone, President of Africa, Middle East and Central Asia Region, Alstom Group or another Alstom leader

Where: Islamic Dev Bank Pavilion

Thursday 17 Nov

4:00 to 4:45 p.m.

Topic: GHG Reduction Through Mobility

With Ramy Salah El Din, Managing Director of Egypt, Alstom Group

Where: Egypt Pavilion

Date: TBC

Timing: TBC

Topic: Women Get on Board

With Cécile Texier, Vice President Sustainability & CSR, Alstom Group

Where: We Mean Business Pavilion

Alstom will promote the critical role public transport, specifically rail mobility solutions will play in any country’s sustainable development efforts to address climate change issues. Moreover, Alstom in collaboration with Ernst & Young (EY) will publish a position paper as a contribution to COP27, on how urban rail transport is critical for Africa to address its sustainability needs, demonstrating its environmental, social, and economic benefits for Africa’s growing cities.

“Strong investment in rail will enable the decarbonisation of transport, in addition to many other benefits essential to sustainable development such as equal access to transport, social progress and economic development. Transport accounts for more than a quarter of global energy consumption; it is one of the human activities that continues to cause C02 emissions to rise. COP27 is an opportunity for Alstom to showcase its commitment to support Net Zero mobility by building innovative, sustainable solutions with a lower carbon footprint, while actively contributing to public debates on sustainable development policies,” said Cecile Texier, Vice President Sustainability & CSR, Alstom.

Alstom’s mission is to accompany its customers during their transition towards sustainable transport systems by designing and delivering innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions. Thanks to Alstom's capacity to innovate and a strong R&D programme, the Group offers the best value proposition for its customers, based on the most complete and a high performing portfolio in the industry. The portfolio includes both new and refurbishment options.

Today, the Group is the only rail player that offers the entire scope of green traction solutions and in-house fuel cell technology, and also has battery and hydrogen trains in passenger operation.

Alstom is a member of a number of organisations and initiatives working towards a greener future including: Transport Decarbonisation Alliance, European Clean Hydrogen Alliance, UNIFE - The European Rail Supply Industry Association, UITP – International Association of Public Transport, ITF - International Transport Forum, Hydrogen Council , Hydrogen Europe, Rail Europe, United Nations Global Compact and SLOCAT Partnership on Sustainable, Low Carbon Transport among others.

