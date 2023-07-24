Riyadh: With an aim to attract and retain Saudi talented women and men to the world of retail, Alshaya Group launched a new recruitment initiative in cooperation with the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) in the Kingdom. This project comes as an affirmation of the company's commitment to investing in the capabilities of Saudi youth and improving their careers, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to enable Saudis to possess the necessary knowledge to work in the private sector.

The project adopts a proposition establishing work in retail as a prestigious career, making the Alshaya Group an employer of choice in the Kingdom. ‘Make your Moment’ represents the company’s commitment to nationalisation, its values and what it offers to new candidates. It celebrates employees and their daily achievements.

"We are very proud of our cooperation with the Human Resources Development Fund, which has attributed to the success of launching the project. Attracting, retaining and empowering Saudi citizens and providing them with the tools necessary for development and growth in various fields is a priority for us, especially when it comes to supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and stimulating Saudi economic growth," said Faisal Alshaya, General Manager of Alshaya Group in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We are keen to develop the capabilities and talents of Saudi men and women alike and prepare them for the future of the Saudi market, characterised by its rapid changes, reflected in our own growth plans in the Kingdom both in stores and our ecommerce business.

We also appreciate their diverse skills and the passion and interest they have shown for work and desire for development." added Abdullah Faisal, Regional Director of the Human Resources Department in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who confirmed Alshaya’s keenness to develop Saudi youth and its distinguished record in employing citizens.

Currently, Alshaya runs professional training and mentoring programs to ensure that Saudi nationals develop the skills they need during their career path. The company has successfully attracted around 4,000 Saudi females to work in Alshaya Group brands with overall more than half of the company's workforce in being Saudi nationals. They are working across world-leading brands such as Starbucks, The Cheesecake Factory, Shake Shack, Mothercare, H&M, American Eagle, Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, West Elm, and Vision Express.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers,

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Turkey and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a large scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.