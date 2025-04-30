Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading international retail franchise operators announced the launch of the Alshaya Retail Academy aimed at training young Saudi men and women on the latest retail industry concepts and practices, in KSA. The academy was launched in partnership with several leading government entities, including the Human Resources Development Fund.

By providing newly employed Saudi nationals with essential hands-on and theoretical training, Alshaya Retail Academy will directly contribute to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. This initiative not only prepares youth for successful retail careers, but also strengthens the national economy by enhancing their competitiveness in the global job market. The launch of the academy aligns with Alshaya’s continued commitment to the region, especially with the opening of The Avenues in Riyadh and Khobar, creating additional opportunities for local talent and contributing to the Kingdom’s growing retail sector.

The inaugural event was attended by Mohammed Alshaya – Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group, John Hadden – CEO of Alshaya Group, Firas Aba Alkhail - Deputy General Manager for Business at the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF), Muhammed Al Melhem Assistant Deputy Minister – Ministry of Commerce, Ibrahim Jubairi Gharwi, Assistant Deputy Minister for the Localization of Tourism, Eng. Abdul Rahman Al-Marwani, Assistant Deputy Governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, represented by Khalid Al-Nasser, Assistant Director General of the General Directorate for Private Sector Training.

The attendees emphasised the importance of this initiative in enhancing the participation of Saudi youth in the labour market, which is essential to driving sustainable development and boosting economic growth in the Kingdom.

The academy offers comprehensive training programmes, including one-month development courses, as well as three-month qualification courses. These programmes combine theoretical and practical training, enhancing trainees’ opportunities to acquire market-ready skills that align with the rapid developments occurring in the retail sector in the Kingdom.

“At Alshaya, we believe in the importance of empowering Saudi youth by equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary for their professional growth. We are committed to providing them with comprehensive and integrated training opportunities that help them thrive in the retail sector. This initiative aims to build a national workforce capable of adapting to the rapid changes occurring in the market, which aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030," said Mohammed Alshaya – Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group.

Abdullah Faisal, Regional People Director at Alshaya Group, said: "At Alshaya Group, we are deeply committed to providing the best opportunities for all Saudi citizens, whether in employment or training. We take great pride in our established record of employing national talent and continuously strive to expand the opportunities available to them. Through the Alshaya Academy, we aim to empower our youth by equipping them with the essential skills needed to thrive across various sectors, while providing them with the tools necessary for success in the workforce, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. We are confident that the Alshaya Academy will serve as a cornerstone for developing talent and helping realize the aspirations of an ambitious generation dedicated to excellence and innovation, in collaboration with leading government bodies."

Alshaya was recently awarded by The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia as a leading company in parallel training and feminisation. This recognition underscores our commitment to gender diversity and the empowerment of Saudi women in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

Currently, Alshaya runs professional training and mentoring programmes to ensure that Saudi nationals develop the skills they need during their career path. The company has successfully attracted around 4,000 Saudi females to work in world-leading brands such as Starbucks, The Cheesecake Factory, Shake Shack, Raising Cane’s, H&M, American Eagle, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Foot Locker.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.