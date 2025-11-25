Leaf by Alpha Nero complements Sustain Global’s mission by enabling organisations to measure, report, and reduce their carbon footprint accurately

The Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit (RAKIS) took place last week at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Alpha Nero, the UAE-based manufacturer and design specialist behind the sustainability intelligence platform Leaf, has participated in the Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit (RAKIS), which took place last week at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

Exhibiting in partnership with the business connect platform Sustain Global, Alpha Nero highlighted the growing need for practical and credible sustainability solutions as the UAE and wider GCC advance their climate commitments and introduce stronger reporting expectations.

Leaf by Alpha Nero supports Sustain Global's mission by helping organisations, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), accurately measure, report, and reduce their carbon footprint. While Sustain Global unites innovators making an impact in energy, water, waste management, and sustainable materials, Leaf offers the data infrastructure necessary for quantifying, validating, and scaling these innovations.

The presence of Alpha Nero and Sustain Global at RAKIS highlights a significant regional shift, as GCC economies adopt mid-century net-zero targets and regulators establish clearer guidance on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and climate disclosure. Currently, the UAE emits approximately 293 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent annually, resulting in per-capita emissions of around 20 tCO₂e, according to data specialits TheGlobalEconomy.com. This situation has intensified the national focus on how emissions are measured and managed.

All GCC countries have set mid-century net-zero targets, with the UAE committing to achieve Net Zero by 2050. This commitment is driving demand for robust carbon accounting and transparent reporting. Regionally, around 80% of companies have implemented formal sustainability strategies, while regulators, including the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), and the UAE Central Bank, continue to expand their guidance on ESG and climate disclosure.

Verified emissions data is increasingly required for participation in regional carbon-market initiatives, such as the Global Carbon Council. Since small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) represent over 90% of businesses in the UAE and contribute 63.5% of the non-oil GDP, access to verified data has become essential for compliance as well as for investment, procurement, and engagement in emerging carbon markets.

Simon Hacker, CEO and Founder of Alpha Nero, said: “Leaf provides organisations with the clear visibility they need to take action with confidence. At RAKIS, we demonstrated that carbon accounting can be both accessible and impactful. Currently, Leaf is supporting organisations across the UAE and GCC as they prepare for the region's evolving sustainability standards. When businesses understand their environmental footprint, they can plan more effectively, uncover efficiencies and contribute measurably to the UAE's long-term sustainability goals."

This emphasis on measurable progress highlights the common priorities of both organisations, with Sustain Global promoting innovations that create genuine environmental impact and Alpha Nero supplying the data infrastructure needed to quantify that impact accurately.

Adrienne Doolan, Founder of Sustain Global, said: “Our vision is to empower impact-driven businesses and ensure they have the platform they need to thrive. Partnering with Alpha Nero at RAKIS reinforces our belief that sustainability must be grounded in evidence. When organisations pair innovative solutions with reliable data, they achieve stronger environmental outcomes and open the door to greater opportunities for growth. Ultimately, our goal at RAKIS is to demonstrate tangible sustainability impact through real-world solutions in tech, energy, water, and circular economy practices and show that businesses of all sizes can take meaningful action toward a greener economy.”

The Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit (RAKIS) is a regional platform that brings together government leaders, investors and industry innovators to explore opportunities for sustainable growth. The summit aims to strengthen Ras Al Khaimah's position as a hub for investment, innovation and economic diversification by showcasing projects, partnerships and policies that support the emirate's long-term development strategy.

About Alpha Nero

Founded in 2014 by CEO Simon Hacker, Alpha Nero is a Dubai-based, award-winning manufacturing and design firm specialising in bespoke fit-out and turnkey interior solutions across hospitality, retail, F&B, residential, and commercial sectors. Alpha Nero is recognised for creating tailored luxury environments that seamlessly merge creativity, precision, and impact, taking concepts from blueprint to build, while advancing sustainability through the measurement of carbon emissions across scopes with its proprietary green technology.

