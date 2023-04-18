Dubai:- As the holy month of Ramadan sets in, the spirit of compassion, generosity and giving back to the community is reignited. Alpha Nero, a Dubai-based leading retail design and production company, has embraced this spirit by launching an admirable initiative that exemplifies the true essence of the month. The company, in collaboration with Sharjah Charity International, a humanitarian organization renowned for its charitable deeds, has distributed 500 meals to the unprivileged segments of the society in the United Arab Emirates.

This initiative is a part of Alpha Nero's corporate social responsibility program, which strives to create a positive impact on the society and support the local community. The program is an embodiment of the company's values, which put people and planet first, and are committed to making a difference in the world.

In line with this commitment, Alpha Nero has gone the extra mile to ensure that the meals reach the most vulnerable members of the society, including low-income families and workers. On Wednesday, 11 April, a group of volunteers from Alpha Nero has joined SCI’s team of volunteers to distribute the meals among limited income laborers within Sharjah Airport Free Zone.

"We appreciate the generous support of Alpha Nero to our Iftar project. This is a great example of how the private sector can collaborate with the charitable sector to serve the community and alleviate the suffering of the needy. We thank Alpha Nero for their social commitment and their humanitarian spirit," said Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International.

Sharjah Charity International was established in 1989 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The organization operates in more than 100 countries around the world, providing humanitarian assistance in various sectors such as education, health, water, shelter and relief.

"We are proud to partner with Sharjah Charity International for this noble cause. Ramadan is a time of giving and sharing, and we wanted to make a positive difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate. We hope that our contribution will bring some joy and comfort to them during this blessed month," said Simon Hacker, founder and managing partner of Alpha Nero.

Alpha Nero is a leading company in the field of retail design and shop fixture manufacturing, offering innovative solutions to some of the most prestigious brands in the market. With extensive experience in high-end luxury retail and branding strategy, Alpha Nero provides innovative design, production and installation services across the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.

