Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“Alpha Dhabi” or “the Group”), one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: AlphaDhabi), today announced the proposal of three-year dividend policy that provides for annual dividends of AED 2 billion equivalent of 20 fils per share, with an annual increase of 5% per year from financial year 2025. The dividend payment will commence after the close of each financial year, subject to approval by the Board of Directors and the company’s shareholders at the General Assembly.

The proposed policy reflects Alpha Dhabi’s intent to balance its rapid growth trajectory against its objective to create sustainable value for its shareholders. The dividend policy follows on from Alpha Dhabi’s first dividend of AED 2 billion, equal to 20 fils per share, that was paid in December 2024.

Alpha Dhabi will also implement a share buyback programme of up to AED 1.0 billion, not exceeding 10% of the company’s issued share capital. This will be valid from the date of Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) approval until 31 December 2026, subject to compliance with SCA approval process and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) disclosure requirements.

The new three-year dividend policy and share buyback programme will take effect upon adoption by the Board and subsequent approval at the General Assembly, which will be convened in accordance with regulatory timelines. The General Assembly meeting will be held at least 30 days after the Board of Directors meeting and will be announced to shareholders at least 21 days in advance, in line with applicable regulations.

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, said: “Alpha Dhabi’s mission is to create deep, meaningful value in economies and communities wherever and whenever we operate. Equally, we are also committed to delivering exceptional shareholder value, which is why our three-year dividend policy rewards our shareholders for being an integral part of our growth journey. This decision is based on our confidence in our current business, including our predictable cash flow position, robust capital allocation as well as our optimism in our future growth prospects. At Alpha Dhabi Holding, our aim is to continue targeting value-accretive opportunities at home and abroad that bring long-term success for both people and places.”

Alpha Dhabi will disclose its approved shareholder dividend policy on ADX and SCA platforms in compliance with all necessary regulations.

About Alpha Dhabi Holding

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), a UAE listed group, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 250 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals and other industries such as real estate, construction and hospitality and geographies with ADH's portfolio companies’ divers in more than 45 countries. With over 95,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.

For more information, please visit www.alphadhabi.com.

