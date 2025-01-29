Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“Alpha Dhabi” or “the Group”), one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: AlphaDhabi), has acquired a strategic controlling 73.73% interest in the National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCTH), after selling assets from Alpha Dhabi Hospitality Holding LLC (ADHH) and Murban Energy Limited to NCTH in exchange for shares.

The transaction strengthens NCTH’s position and Alpha Dhabi Holding’s investment in the domestic and international luxury hospitality sector and involves the transfer of four key hotel assets. These include two iconic luxury properties in Abu Dhabi – The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort and Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa – as well as the ultra-luxury Cheval Blanc Randheli in the Maldives and the recently opened Cheval Blanc Seychelles.

By consolidating its hotel business under the NCTH umbrella through the transfer of ADHH, Murban (BVI) Holding Inc. and Hill View Resorts, Alpha Dhabi Holding has reinforced its commitment to growth and diversification. This transfer of properties increases NCTH’s portfolio to eight hotels with nearly 1,500 keys, significantly enhancing its hospitality offering.

Eng. Hamad Salem Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “This transaction underscores Alpha Dhabi Holding’s commitment to creating value in high-potential sectors, such as luxury tourism, through a strong presence in the UAE market as well as a growing footprint in the international ultra-luxury segment. The move aligns seamlessly with our long-term strategy to drive impactful and sustainable growth.”

Through their strategic partnership, Alpha Dhabi Holding and NCTH aim to meet the rising demand for luxury tourism offerings in the UAE and beyond while contributing to the diversification of the national economy. The hospitality sector remains a critical driver of economic development, with high growth potential supported by the country’s strategic vision and tourism initiatives.

The additional destinations join NCTH’s existing properties, which include the InterContinental Abu Dhabi and InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, as well as the Danat Al Ain Resort, Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort, and Dhafra Beach Hotel. NCTH also provides associated services in catering, retail, and transportation.

Hany Farag, Chief Executive Officer of NCTH, said: “The integration of these prestigious assets into NCTH’s portfolio marks a new chapter for the company, positioning it as a leader in the international luxury hospitality segment by building a globally competitive portfolio. We are excited to offer our guests unparalleled experiences while contributing to the growth of the UAE’s thriving tourism sector.”

With the hospitality, lifestyle and tourism sectors showing a sustained appetite for luxury offerings, this acquisition enables NCTH and Alpha Dhabi Holding to capitalise on emerging opportunities in highly sought-after destinations, adding depth, diversification and sophistication to their portfolio.

About Alpha Dhabi Holding

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), a UAE listed group, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 250 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals and other industries such as real estate, construction and hospitality and geographies with ADH's portfolio companies’ in more than 45 countries. With over 95,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.

For more information, please visit: www.alphadhabi.com

About National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCT&H):

Established in 1996, the principal aim of National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCT&H) is to promote the UAE, and specifically Abu Dhabi, as a local and international destination. It incorporates four directions: hotels acquisition and management, catering and support services, transport and retail, all managed by a highly experienced management team to deliver superior services.

For more information, please visit www.ncth.com.

