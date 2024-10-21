Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Alpha Data, a leading digital transformation provider and systems integrator in the UAE, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Intel, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of central processing units and semiconductors, to enhance its capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and contribute to the UAE's National AI Strategy 2030. This collaboration grants Alpha Data access to Intel’s cutting-edge technologies, including Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI Accelerator & Intel® Xeon® Processors.

This collaboration will be establishing an AI Centre of Excellence, as well as a hub for developing innovative solutions tailored for key sectors such as healthcare, education, smart cities, transportation, and finance. The collaboration will also focus on increasing AI literacy through joint training initiatives, including workshops and certifications aimed at empowering businesses and individuals in the UAE. Additionally, both parties will combine resources to expand the reach of AI technologies in the UAE market, targeting both public and private sectors, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Amar Singh, Director, Alpha Data said, "This collaboration will enable us to enhance Alpha Data’s AI capabilities, improve client service, and strengthen our market position as a premier digital transformation provider. In doing so, we will also contribute to reinforcing the UAE’s status as a global AI hub, in line with the National AI Strategy. Intel is a leading global developer of process technology, and we are delighted to be working with them on such a critical next step in the UAE’s AI journey”.

Alpha Data is one of the leading Digital Transformation providers & System Integrators in the Middle East. Established in 1981, the company has evolved from small beginnings to over 1500 professionals building ICT solutions for thousands of organizations. The company’s diverse portfolio of offerings includes new technologies that encompass Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Security, the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and the Cloud all designed to help customers in their transformation journey to the rapidly evolving digital economy.

