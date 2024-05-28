Alpago Properties, the premier real estate developer known for crafting exclusive and luxurious properties on Palm Jumeirah’s Billionaires’ Row, proudly unveils its latest masterpiece, Kural Vista. This signature beachfront villa redefines opulence, setting a new benchmark for luxury living and becoming the newest gem on Dubai’s iconic skyline.

Dubai, UAE: Nestled on the prestigious Frond G of Palm Jumeirah, Kural Vista is the epitome of a billionaire’s dream home. Designed by the multi-award-winning SAOTA Architecture and Design, with interiors by CK Architecture and Alpago Contracting, this five-bedroom villa is a testament to architectural brilliance and unparalleled luxury.

Kural Vista, now available to discerning buyers, offers a world of extravagance and sophistication. The villa features state-of-the-art entertainment spaces, a breathtaking infinity pool, private beach access, and basement parking for up to 8 cars. The outdoor area is a spectacle of its own, showcasing an infinity-edge swimming pool with a built-in sound system, a luxurious jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, and a BBQ area surrounded by a serene landscape that includes a 900-year-old Bonsai tree and a 1300-year-old Chorisia tree.

Spanning over 15,000 square feet with a built-up area of 12,554 square feet, Kural Vista boasts multiple levels of opulent living space. Each of the five en-suite bedrooms features private walk-in closets and terraces with stunning views of the crystal-clear Arabian Gulf and the glittering Dubai skyline. The villa is an entertainer’s paradise, complete with a serene spa, a VR gaming area, a DJ booth with a karaoke stage, and a car simulator, ensuring that every moment spent here transcends the ordinary.

The interiors of Kural Vista are furnished with the highest-end appliances and fixtures from renowned brands such as Poliform, Henge, Gaggenau, Oikos, Preciosa, Fendi Casa, Gessi, Antonio Lupi, Technogym, and Bang & Olufsen, ensuring that every detail exudes quality and elegance.

“Kural Vista is not just a home; it's a statement of elite living, offering a lifestyle that is unparalleled in Dubai,” said Murat Ayyildiz, Founder and Chairman of Alpago Group. “We are proud to add this exceptional property to our portfolio on Billionaires’ Row, continuing our tradition of redefining luxury living.”

Alpago Properties has consistently been at the forefront of luxury real estate, with iconic properties such as Casa Del Sole and Riva Del Lusso setting records and redefining standards. Each villa in their portfolio reflects Alpago’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the luxury market.

Kural Vista is now open for viewing by prospective buyers. This is a rare opportunity to own a remarkable piece of architecture in one of the most coveted locations in the world.

For a sneak peek of this exceptional villa, click here. For more information about Kural Vista and to schedule a private tour, please visit https://www.alpagoproperties.com/signature-villa/kural-vista, contact the Alpago Properties’ sales team at sales@alpagoproperties.com, or check out the Instagram page @alpagoproperties.

About Alpago Properties:

Alpago Properties, a distinguished subsidiary of the renowned Alpago Group, commenced its journey in the dynamic real estate landscapes of Istanbul and London, where it quickly established itself as a pioneer in crafting high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality developments. Now headquartered in the vibrant city of Dubai, Alpago Properties remains steadfast in its commitment to architectural excellence, setting the benchmark for innovation and luxury in every project it undertakes.

With a dedication to creating distinguished lifestyles and unforgettable experiences, each venture embarked upon by Alpago Properties is not merely a construction endeavour but an artistic masterpiece that redefines urban living.