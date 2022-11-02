Partnering with the renowned British architect Norman Foster to design this modern masterpiece, Alpago Properties continues to deliver timeless projects

Attended by top real estate stakeholders, the prices will range from AED95 million to AED250 million per unit and each unit will be between 9,000 and 19,000 sq. ft. in size

Dubai, UAE: Alpago Properties revealed details of its newest and latest project, Palm Flower at an invite-only event that was attended by real estate stakeholders in the region. This newest project will be the crème de la crème of luxury residences and is set to be another architectural wonder on the picturesque Palm Jumeirah. Located on the West Beach of the Palm Jumeirah, the property will consist of 11 floors contain 10 residential units, each occupying an entire floor with 1 mega penthouse taking up 2 floors.

Murat Ayyildiz, Chariman of Alpago Properties, recently commented on the company’s newest venture, “This project will be like none other in the world. We are already well-known for delivering some of the most breathtaking and eye-catching properties to our esteemed clientele and this will be no different. Dubai is a hub for the most modern, creative, and extraordinary projects in the world and we are proud to be able to bring people something that perfectly matches the ambitions of this incredible city. Upon completion, Palm Flower will become one of the most sought-after residences in the world.”

Each penthouse of this niche residence will have floor-to-ceiling windows offering unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf. The building will also contain high-end amenities such as a private cinema, gymnasium, and each unit will contain a full terrace with a private pool facing the sea on one side and the other side coming complete with a garden terrace giving residents ultimate comfort. The exquisitely designed lobby will link the extensive basement with personalized parking pods through private elevators that open directly into the penthouses.

For this project, Alpago Properties partnered with the one and only British architect and designer Norman Foster. His company, Foster & Partners, is a global studio for architecture, engineering, urban and landscape design, rooted in sustainability. The design agency is known globally for structures such as The Gherkin in London, Apple Tower Theatre in Los Angeles, the Hong Kong International Airport, and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. World-renowned for the modern masterpieces he creates, Norman Foster will be delivering another exquisite work of art that will become an iconic feature of the Dubai skyline.

Alpago Properties and the Foster & Partners’ team are collaborating to deliver a timeless project and create a new global benchmark within the high-end real estate industry. With the architectural design inspired by the palm flower, the whole project is set to offer residents ultimate convenience and sophistication along with breathtaking style.

For more information about Alpago Group and the Palm Flower visit www.alpagoproperties.com

About Alpago Properties:

Alpago Properties is a fully owned subsidiary of Alpago Group. The company has started its journey in Istanbul and London by developing high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects.

The vision of the company is to set new global benchmarks within the ultra-high-end real estate segment by partnering with the best architects, interior designers, builders, artists, and artisans over the world.

Alpago Properties is now headquartered in Dubai and is dedicated on building architectural masterpieces while creating distinguished lifestyles and experiences for each project.