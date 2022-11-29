Dubai, UAE: Alpago Properties, the real estate famous for developing high-end residential, commercial and hospitality projects, has just announced the most recent sale of their incredible signature villa, Riva Del Lusso, for AED130 million. Another addition to the sensational Billionaire’s Row, located on the picturesque Frond G of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah, this impressive villa is truly an architectural masterpiece of epic proportions.

Riva Del Lusso is a 10,000 sq. ft beachfront signature villa boasting 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, private beach access, a private swimming pool, and spacious private basement parking. With the vision of the company aimed at setting new global benchmarks, this superb villa is the epitome of class and sophistication. Also featuring the most magnificent views of Atlantis and Royal Atlantis, along with being surrounded by the freshest waters of the Arabian Gulf, Riva Del Lusso is on another level of excellence.

This opulent villa is one of only a handful of villas in the Palm Jumeirah with custom-made basement parking, which can house 6 cars comfortably. It is an architectural and interior design work of art designed by the Maestro Massimo Castagna and the multi-award-winning firms SAOTA, Interni Design Experience & CK architecture. Completed back in June of this year, Riva Del Lusso is a modern residential wonder and the first of 6 Alpago Properties signature villas set to dominate Billionaire’s Row.

Murat Ayyildiz, Chairman Of Alpago Group, commented, “The sale of Riva Del Lusso is another massive milestone in our journey to becoming the go-to company for high-end real estate in the UAE, after the sale of the double signature villa for AED 302.5 Million this year. Shaping the landscape of Dubai with our incredible creations, and designs, we always aim to launch and offer stylish residential properties with world-class amenities, specially tailored to accommodate the flawless Dubai lifestyle, and Riva Del Lusso fits this mould perfectly.”

With more signature villas set to go on the market in the coming months, keep up to date with Alpago Properties and find out about future projects by visiting www.alpagoproperties.com.

-Ends-

About Alpago Properties:

Alpago Properties is a fully owned subsidiary of Alpago Group. The company has started its journey in Istanbul and London by developing high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. The vision of the company is to set new global benchmarks within the ultra-high-end real estate segment by partnering with the best architects, interior designers, builders, artists, and artisans over the world. Alpago Properties is now headquartered in Dubai and is dedicated on building architectural masterpieces while creating distinguished lifestyles and experiences for each project.