Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Almatar Group, a leading travel and tourism solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA) during the International MICE Summit 2024 (IMS24). Through this strategic agreement, SCEGA has officially certified Almatar Group as a trusted travel solutions provider for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector in Saudi Arabia.

As an Alliance Partner to IMS24, Almatar Group is dedicated to simplifying and enhancing travel experiences for the growing MICE sector in the Kingdom. This certification solidifies Almatar Group's role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision of becoming a global hub for world-class business and cultural events.

Almatar Group’s travel solutions cater to the unique demands of MICE participants, offering end-to-end services, including seamless transportation, accommodation, and event-specific travel support. The group has been a key partner in delivering exceptional travel experiences for major events such as:

LEAP, Saudi Arabia's premier tech event

World Defense Show, a global defense and security exhibition

Cityscape Global, showcasing innovative real estate developments

Gamers8, the world’s largest esports festival

Future Minerals Forum, an international gathering for mining industry leaders

Faisal Al Rajhi, CEO of Almatar Group, stated:

"Signing this MoU with SCEGA and being recognized as a certified travel solutions provider is a testament to Almatar Group's expertise and dedication to advancing Saudi Arabia’s MICE industry. We are excited to contribute to the Kingdom’s transformation as a leading global destination for exhibitions and events."

As an Alliance Partner, Almatar Group supports IMS24’s mission to “Expand Horizons” by fostering innovation and redefining the MICE industry. IMS24, held from December 15-17 in Riyadh, convenes over 1,000 government and industry leaders to drive collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth within the sector.

Almatar Group encourages stakeholders to amplify this milestone by engaging with official IMS24 channels and using the event

hashtags #InternationalMICESummit and #IMS24 across social media platforms.

For more information on Almatar Group’s role in supporting the MICE sector, visit www.almatar.com.

About IMS24

The International MICE Summit 2024 (IMS24), hosted by the Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), is the premier global event for the MICE industry. Held from December 15-17 in Riyadh, IMS24 gathers over 1,000 leaders from government and industry to foster innovation, collaboration, and sustainable economic growth.

For more details, visit www.internationalmicesummit.com.

