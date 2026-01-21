Saudi Arabia, Riyadh: Almasar Alshamil Education enters 2026 with strong operational momentum and a clear roadmap for growth, following its successful listing on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) and a year of record expansion across Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

For Almasar Alshamil Education, the start of the year represents a moment of renewal and reaffirmation of purpose at a time when education is central to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda and the development of a resilient, knowledge-based economy. As demand grows for inclusive education, specialized care and employability-focused higher education, the company is scaling its platform to meet the Kingdom’s evolving needs. In 2026, Almasar Education’s strategic focus is on powering expansion, diversification, and opportunity, strengthening its footprint across key education segments, broadening its portfolio of services and programs, and creating new pathways that unlock long-term value for learners, communities, and partners across the Kingdom and wider region.

Towards the end of last year, Almasar Alshamil Education, successfully listed 30 percent of its share capital on Tadawul. The listing marked a significant milestone in Almasar Education’s growth journey, following a period of strong financial and operational performance. In the first nine months of 2025, Almasar Education reported revenue growth of 24 percent year-on-year to SAR 336 million and EBITDA of SAR 129 million, driven by record student and beneficiary growth across both Special Needs Education and Care (SEC) and higher education. Total students and beneficiaries reached 28,000 across Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates its national transformation, education systems must deliver inclusive access, measurable outcomes and clear pathways into employment. Almasar Education operates at this intersection, linking early intervention and specialized care with industry-aligned higher education.

Today, the company is the largest provider of Special Needs Education and Care in Saudi Arabia, operating 39 daycare centers, 14 schools and three clinics through the Human Development Company (HDC), supporting approximately 8,000 beneficiaries. In parallel, Almasar Education leads the private higher education in the UAE through its two major institutions: Middlesex University Dubai, the largest private university in Dubai, and NEMA Holding, Abu Dhabi’s largest tertiary education group, operating Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University.

In the year ahead, Almasar Education will focus on four strategic priorities designed to expand provision, strengthen academic offerings, advancing technology integration, and deepening strategic partnerships.

As the leading provider of specialist education and the largest provider of private higher education in the GCC, Almasar Education is committed to expanding its reach further in the region in the coming years, offering its academic expertise and knowledge to support more communities in the Middle East.

Expansion in Saudi Arabia remains a core priority. Building on the rapid growth of the Human Development Company’s network, Almasar Education plans to continue opening new Special Needs Education and Care centers and schools across key regions in the Kingdom, responding to rising demand for specialized education, rehabilitation and residential services. Within this education sector, the organization will continue to scale digital platforms that support standardized rehabilitation, outcome measurement and personalized care.

Echoing Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s focus on further improving its higher education offering, Almasar Education will bring reputed universities to Saudi Arabia in the coming years.

As part of its higher education portfolio in the UAE, Almasar Education will continue to enhance and expand academic offerings building on existing programs in artificial intelligence, business analytics, cybersecurity and applied sciences, as well as introducing new programs aligned with labor market needs. A key focus will remain on employability, internationalization and applied learning, supported by industry partnerships and real-world exposure. As we move further into 2026, AI-enabled learning, data analytics and digital research platforms will remain central to curriculum delivery and student experience.

Partnership development will also play a critical role as the company continues to grow and evolve across the region in multiple academic disciplines. Over the coming year, Almasar Education plans to deepen collaboration with international academic institutions, industry partners and public sector stakeholders, strengthening transnational education models, research activity and pathways from education into employment.

Majed Al Mutairi, Chief Executive Officer of Almasar Alshamil Education, said: “The beginning of a new year is a moment to reflect on responsibility and opportunity. Following our successful listing on the Saudi Exchange, we enter the year with a strong platform for growth and a clear mandate to deliver impact. As education continues to play a central role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2030, our focus remains on scaling inclusive, future-ready education that delivers real outcomes for learners and society.”

Entering the new year as a publicly listed company, Almasar Education reaffirms its mission to deliver inclusive, high-quality education that supports lifelong learning and meaningful societal impact, underpinned by a strong commitment to educational excellence, responsible growth, and long-term value creation. Its long-term vision to build connected pathways from early intervention through to higher education and the workforce, continues to guide every stage of expansion and investment.

About Almasar Alshamil Education

Almasar Alshamil Education (Almasar Education) is the leading provider of specialist education in the United Arab Emirates, comprising the largest private provider of Special Education Needs (SEC) in Saudi Arabia and top provider of Higher Education in the UAE. Almasar Education serves ca. 28,000 students through its portfolio which includes Human Development Company, offering Special Education and Care (SEC) covering education and rehabilitation services across an extensive footprint in KSA; MDX Dubai, the first overseas campus of the internationally renowned Middlesex University in London located in Dubai; and NEMA Holding, a leading provider of higher education across five campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai, including Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University. The company strives to improve the quality of specialized education to underserved sectors while simultaneously making it more accessible and affordable for children and young adults. Aligned with the national objectives of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Almasar Education contributes to the growth of the region’s skilled human capital.

