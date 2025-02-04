Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Almal Real Estate Development is soon to announce its upcoming expansion into new verticals and international markets as part of its strategic growth plans for 2030. The company, known for its innovative luxury residential and hospitality developments, is preparing to diversify into the commercial sector with the introduction of The Smart Space, a network of business centers in UAE featuring five-star amenities. Additionally, Almal is entering new markets in Bali and Thailand as a community developer, focusing on villa and townhouse projects.

The expansion into the commercial real estate sector will be marked by the upcoming launch of The Smart Space, a pioneering project offering premium, smart business centers. These centers, available for off-plan commercial sale, will cater to the increasing demand for flexible, high-end office spaces across the UAE, aligning with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan and its vision for sustainable growth in commercial districts.

In addition to its commercial expansion, Almal is also preparing to announce its entry into the Bali and Thailand markets, where the company will take on the role of community developer. Almal’s projects in these regions will focus on building luxurious villa and townhouse communities that harmonize with the natural beauty of their surroundings, offering an exceptional lifestyle for both local and international buyers.

Meanwhile, Almal continues to make significant progress on its flagship developments in the UAE. The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and Residence in Ras Al Khaimah, managed by Palladium Hotel Group under The Unexpected Hotels brand, is set to redefine luxury hospitality, with 422+ hotel rooms and fully managed residential units, scheduled for completion in Q1 2027. The company’s other prestigious project, Harrisoni Villas, a collection of award-winning ultra-luxury 5-bedroom villas in La Mer South, Dubai, has been completed and is currently on the market for sale, with listings starting at AED 100 million. Both projects underscore Almal’s commitment to delivering world-class, sophisticated living and hospitality spaces.

These upcoming announcements demonstrate Almal Real Estate Development’s ambition to grow its brand both locally and internationally, as the company continues to shape the future of real estate with innovative, high-end solutions.