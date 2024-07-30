The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and Residences is an ambitious project set to redefine the hospitality landscape on Al Marjan Island

Dubai, UAE: Almal Real Estate Development a Dubai based leading developer of ultra-luxury - award-winning residential project Harrison La Mer, has kicked off the construction of its flagship project, The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and Residences. Hosting a groundbreaking ceremony, which took place on 25th July, 2024, the prestigious event herald the commencement of a $280 Million luxury project in Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Set to open its door on 2026, the Project will consist of two properties, The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and The Unexpected Al Marjan Residencies. The property will boast 422 hotel and residential units, all offering unparalleled comfort and privacy with uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf. Situated less than a minute from the Wynn resort, guests will enjoy extraordinary vistas of both the Wynn resort and the serene sea. Guests can also enjoy an infinity rooftop pool, a vibrant beach club, a spa and wellness centre, pocket gardens, five intimate dining areas offering authentic and international cuisine, and so much more.

Led by Almal Real Estate Development, the flagship project will be completed in collaboration with Palladium Hotel Group. The group will oversee The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and The Unexpected Al Marjan Residences under the prestigious Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels and Residences brand. Almal has also appointed Design & ARchitecture bureau (DAR) as the lead design consultant for its revolutionary development on Al Marjan Island. Since its inception in 1985, DAR has been at the forefront of the UAE’s architectural landscape.

Mr Mohammad Khader, Head of Project Development at Almal Real Estate Development, expressed his excitement about the groundbreaking ceremony and the substantial investment saying, “We are thrilled to see our vision of creating extraordinary living and hospitality experiences finally come to completion. The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and Residences will set new benchmarks for luxury and innovative design, contributing significantly to the region’s tourism and economic growth. We are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to delivering an iconic destination that perfectly blends sophistication and elegance.”

At The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences, architectural beauty is reimagined through the concept of cymatics, drawing inspiration from the patterns created by sound wave vibrations. The design reflects these formations, creating a harmonious blend with nature. The property uses light-colored materials to evoke a clean, relaxed ambiance, inspired by the serene coastline by day and vibrant atmosphere by night.

Almal Real Estate Development’s new venture is poised to make a profound impact on the hospitality sector, reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation, luxury, and excellence. The project is set to transform Al Marjan Island into a premier destination, attracting discerning travellers and investors from around the globe. The development is expected to create numerous job opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and contribute to the overall prosperity of the region.

Since its establishment in 2022, Almal Real Estate Development has been dedicated to raising the bar for luxury hospitality and real estate in the UAE. The company’s award-winning Harrison La Mer project, recognized as the ‘Private Villa Project of the Year,’ highlights its commitment to creating cutting-edge properties. Almal Real Estate Development continues to play a pivotal role in the UAE’s economic diversification strategy, further strengthening the nation’s standing in the global tourism market.

For more information about Almal Real Estate Development, visit www.almal-investments.com.

About Almal Real Estate Development:

Almal Real Estate Development is an award-winning dynamic investment and development firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Specializing in high-yield projects within the hospitality and residential sectors, the company leverages extensive expertise in investments, real estate, and construction. The developer’s residential portfolio includes the Harrisoni La Mer in Dubai, a two-floor luxury haven that seamlessly blends meticulous design inspired by Arabic traditions with a European lifestyle. These fully furnished villas offer a retreat from the world, radiating comfort and style.

Within the hospitality sector, Almal Real Estate Development’s standout project is a luxury hotel and residence situated on the beachfront line of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Serving as the flagship project, it boasts nearly 422 room keys, diverse dining options, and entertainment facilities. This endeavour signifies Almal's commitment to redefining luxury hospitality experiences.

About Marjan:

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About Design & Architecture Bureau (DAR):

Since its establishment in 1985, the Design & Architecture Bureau (DAR) has consistently delivered cutting-edge design and engineering services across the UAE and the region. In 1996, the firm was restructured jointly by Engineer Hussain Lootah and Architect Ibrahim Salem. Today, DAR exudes the excellence dreamt of by its founders, with a multicultural staff at the helm, driven by a sense of mission and duty towards finding creative and innovative design and engineering solutions. Specialised in conceptualisation, planning, design development, procurement, project and construction management, quality assurance, and project closeout, Dar’s work speaks for itself, with nearly 800 projects completed across the UAE, Gulf, and Middle East regions.