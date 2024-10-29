The release was made on October 26th, the same day as the incredible Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience opening night, where Almal Real Estate Development had a dedicated booth and interactive activation area to engage with attendees

Dubai, UAE: Award-winning developer Almal Real Estate Development has made headlines once again by announcing the release of the final 75 units of The Unexpected Marjan Island. The last units were unveiled the same day as the star-studded opening night of the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on October 26th. These exclusive units, starting at AED 2.5 million with a 70/30 payment plan, represent the final opportunity to invest in this landmark project.

The Unexpected Marjan Island is Almal Real Estate Development’s flagship project on the stunning Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. This luxury hotel and residential development will feature over 422 hotel rooms and fully managed residences, all offering uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf. Guests and residents will enjoy world-class amenities, including a vibrant beach club, upscale bars and restaurants, and infinity pools, all situated next to the Wynn resort.

For this cutting-edge project, Almal Real Estate Development has partnered with the renowned Palladium Hotel Group to manage The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and The Unexpected Al Marjan Residences under the prestigious The Unexpected Hotels & Residences brand. Boasting over 50 years of hospitality experience and a portfolio of more than 40 hotels across seven countries, Palladium Hotel Group brings a wealth of expertise to this iconic development, ensuring a unique and memorable experience for all guests.

Known for its innovative approach, Almal Real Estate Development has spearheaded several ground-breaking projects, including bringing the iconic Ibiza Vibes to the shores of Al Marjan Island through its newly launched collection, The Unexpected Hotels & Residences. The high-profile event provided the perfect moment to unveil the final 75 units of the project. Now available, starting from AED 2.5 million, buyers can secure one of these ultra-luxury properties with a 70/30 payment plan, paying 70% during construction and 30% upon completion, offering a last chance to own a piece of this exclusive development.

In addition to the announcement, Almal Real Estate Development made its presence felt at the event with a dedicated booth and an exciting interactive activation area. Festivalgoers were invited to test their strength at the hammer game, enjoy vibrant face painting, and pick up a light-up bracelet to keep the festival energy alive well into the night. Through experiences like this, Almal Real Estate Development continues to redefine the boundaries of real estate development, merging lifestyle and luxury in unexpected, dynamic ways.

For more information about Almal Real Estate Development, visit www.almal-investments.com.

About Almal Real Estate Development:

Almal Real Estate Development is a dynamic investment and development firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Specializing in high-yield projects within the hospitality and residential sectors, the company leverages extensive expertise in investments, real estate, and construction.

The developer’s residential portfolio includes the Harrisoni La Mer in Dubai, a two-floor luxury haven that seamlessly blends meticulous design inspired by Arabic traditions with a European lifestyle. These fully furnished villas offer a retreat from the world, radiating comfort and style. Within the hospitality sector, Almal Real Estate Development’s standout project is a luxury hotel and residence situated on the beachfront line of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.