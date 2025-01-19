Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah – As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the presence of Peugeot and Citroën brands and to provide high-quality services and genuine spare parts across Saudi Arabia, Almajdouie Motors, the authorized distributor for Peugeot and Citroën in the Kingdom, announced the expansion of its operations in Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah through a strategic partnership with Sevens Automotive Trading. This partnership is in line with Almajdouie's comprehensive expansion plan to enhance its reach across various regions of the Kingdom.

As the authorized distributor for Peugeot and Citroën, Almajdouie covers a wide network of branches and advanced service centers in key cities across the Kingdom. The company offers integrated services, including sales, maintenance, and genuine spare parts, ensuring an exceptional experience for its customers.

The new branch of Sevens Automotive Trading in Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah is located on the Airport Road (downward direction). This branch is one of the company’s three main branches, with services also extended to Riyadh and Jeddah. The branch features a modern showroom showcasing a wide range of Peugeot and Citroën vehicles, a dedicated car delivery area, and a section for genuine spare parts sales.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Mohammed Hassan, CEO of Almajdouie Peugeot and Citroën, stated:

“This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to connecting with our customers across the Kingdom. Our partnership with Sevens Automotive Trading represents a strategic step in our plan to strengthen our presence in the Saudi market and meet the growing demand for Peugeot and Citroën vehicles, which are highly popular among customers in the Kingdom. We are determined to deliver a comprehensive and outstanding experience that reflects the innovation and quality our brands stand for.”

He added, “Through this partnership, we emphasize our dedication to providing the highest levels of service and maintenance for our customers in the Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah region. We aim to offer full support and ensure they receive exceptional services that meet their expectations and enhance their loyalty to the Peugeot and Citroën brands.”

A representative from Sevens Automotive Trading expressed pride in this collaboration, stating:

“Our partnership with Almajdouie Motors marks a pivotal step toward achieving our ambitious goals as one of the largest automotive distributors in the Kingdom. We are committed to providing comprehensive services, including sales, maintenance, and genuine spare parts for Peugeot and Citroën customers in Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah. We strive to be their trusted partner for all their automotive needs.”

This expansion marks a new chapter in Almajdouie Peugeot and Citroën’s success story and reflects its unwavering commitment to delivering the best to its customers while reinforcing its presence in the growing Saudi market.