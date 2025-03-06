Canon’s Climate Project Contribution enables companies to compensate for GHG emissions that arise during the use of Canon products by investing in environmental projects that save the equivalent GHG emissions elsewhere.

In addition to offering climate compensation, Canon's dedication to sustainability involves avoiding emissions by using efficient and low-carbon products and reducing emissions through smart tools like uniFLOW.

Project set to compensate for 48 tons of CO2 emissions in 2025, and a Gold Standard certification ensures verified environmental impact.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Almajdouie Holding has partnered with Canon Saudi Arabia to implement a Climate Contribution Project focused on compensating emissions from Almajdouie Holding’s Canon-related print operations. This partnership was announced at Gulf Print and Pack 2025 KSA where Canon showcased its comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end digital production print solutions and services.

The program is expected to compensate for 48 tons of CO2 emissions in 2025 through certified climate initiatives with practical conservation efforts, such as a wind energy project in Mauritania, where 15 turbines with a 30MW capacity will generate renewable power for the local grid, reducing reliance on fossil fuels. This is complemented by a reforestation program in Germany that converts monoculture forests into mixed woodlands, with one tree planted for each ton of CO2 compensated. This demonstrates both companies' commitment to environmental protection.

Abdullah Saeed Al-Ghamdi, Chief Human Resources & Admin Officer, Almajdouie Holding, said: "Almajdouie Holding is delighted to have partnered with Canon to reinforce our commitment to sustainability. At Almajdouie Holding, we take our responsibility towards sustainable operations and business practices seriously. As such, we are proud to be part of this program, which will see significant investment made into efforts to reduce the impact on the environment."

Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East, said: "We are pleased that Almajdouie Holding has joined our growing Climate contribution project. This agreement further reflects Canon's ongoing commitment to sustainable business practices in the region, embodying our philosophy of Kyosei, which is living and working together for the common good."

The initiative is certified by Gold Standard, the internationally recognized verification body, while Climate Partner provides independent authentication of all Canon environmental projects. This dual-tier validation ensures credibility in climate compensation efforts, adhering to ISO16759:2013 standards for carbon footprint quantification.

Canon's climate compensation portfolio spans projects across multiple continents, delivering measurable environmental impact through various initiatives, from wind energy developments in India and Indonesia to cookstove programs in Uganda that combat deforestation. The initiative extends to various reforestation efforts, with tree plantation programs in Germany, South America, England, and Switzerland.

This collaboration between Canon and Almajdouie Holding showcases how companies can work together to make a positive impact in addressing climate change. The initiative addresses immediate ecological concerns while establishing a foundation for sustainable business practices that will benefit future generations.

The program combines emission reduction and compensation through a systematic approach. It begins with comprehensive print and scan audits to identify opportunities for optimizing printer fleets. By implementing more efficient devices and processes, organizations can significantly reduce their energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Each product receives a unique ID number for transparent tracking, supported by detailed labels and certificates that provide clear visibility into fleet-wide energy usage and emissions.

This initiative aligns with the growing emphasis on responsible procurement practices among companies and governments, supporting ESG-compliant sourcing. Canon continues to engage with diverse stakeholders—from large enterprises and government entities to academic institutions and SMEs—demonstrating a shared commitment to environmentally conscious operations.

Canon's commitment extends beyond climate project contributions, incorporating innovative measures to minimize carbon footprint at its root. The utilization of efficient, low-carbon products and smart tools helps minimize emissions associated with print operations. For example, uniFLOW helps businesses limit their impact on the environment by preventing unnecessary print expenditures, tracking in-office and home device usage, and reducing wasteful printing.

