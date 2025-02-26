Saudi Arabia’s facility management market valued at $25.75 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $56.33 billion by 2032, growing at CAGR of 10.8%

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: AlMajal AlArabi Group (MAG), Saudi Arabia’s leading provider of integrated facility management services, is taking part in the high-profile FM Expo Saudi. The premier facilities management solutions showcase is co-located with Big 5 Construct Saudi, the Kingdom’s largest construction event, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center located at ROSHN Front. MAG’s participation aligns with its broader strategy of reinforcing its partnerships and market leadership, as well as exploring growth opportunities. The company’s contribution also helps maximize its prestige within the rapidly growing facility management sector, which plays a pivotal role the Kingdom’s infrastructure and development projects.

MAG has been leading the provision of a broad set of services for prominent projects, including the Two Holy Mosques and Riyadh Metro Lines 1 and 2. The company also commenced extensive work in Central Saudi Arabia in 2025, offering the region’s seven airport facilities management services such as landscaping and janitorial solutions, maintenance of MEP systems and civil structures, as well as airfield lighting, aerodrome power systems, fire alarms, SOC security, CCTV, radio systems, PABX, UPS systems, and advanced CAFM/CMMS management tools.

Saudi Arabia facility management market was valued at $25.75 billion in 2024. It is projected to grow from $27.40 billion in 2025 to $56.33 billion by 2032, demonstrating a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period*1. This trend highlights the increasing demand for comprehensive facility management services in the Kingdom, which AlMajal AlArabi is well-positioned to meet.

Eng. Fahad Alqifari, Chief Executive Officer at AlMajal AlArabi Group, said “This event demonstrates that facility management has soared to the very top of Saudi Arabia’s continuously evolving needs and the major projects fueling its economic development. The growing interest in facility management reflects our company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence, as we deliver integrated solutions that consistently meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Reputable Saudi enterprises recognize MAG for its financial strength, integrity, quality, and reliable management. It offers clients maintenance and operational services, as well as integrated solutions for all types and sizes of facilities, while fostering a supportive work environment for our employees and giving back to the community.

Taking place between February 24 and 27, FM Expo Saudi is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 economic development and diversification agenda that emphasizes the development of top-tier infrastructure in the country.

About AlMajal AlArabi Group

Founded in 1991, AlMajal AlArabi Group (MAG) has grown significantly to meet the evolving economic and developmental needs of Saudi Arabia. With a workforce of over 40,000 employees, a fleet of more than 3,000 vehicles, and operations spanning 13 regions, MAG is a leading national service provider, delivering integrated facility management solutions across multiple industries.

Driven by a commitment to excellence and guided by core values, MAG consistently provides high-quality services to over 250 clients, positioning itself as a trusted partner in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East.

The Group provides comprehensive Facility Management solutions, drawing on decades of experience in managing diverse and critical facilities from medical complexes and universities to key infrastructure projects. Its services are extended to construction, security, catering, operations and maintenance and environmental compliance.