Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Alma Health, a fully-verticalized digital healthcare provider created to transform the lives of individuals living with chronic conditions, announces a $10 Million Series A funding round to expand regionally and continue its mission to become the leading direct-to-patient healthcare provider specialized in chronic condition management.

Founded in 2021, Alma Health offers virtual doctor consultations directly via its application with one of the company’s licensed, in-house physicians. The company also offers convenient lab tests, which can be done in the comfort of one's home. From there, patients can obtain prescriptions on a renewal basis and are provided with delivery of their prescription medication at no added cost. Patients can also benefit from a second opinion on their chronic condition as well as a customized management plan to improve clinical outcomes.

The health tech provider has already made a significant impact in the United Arab Emirates and is enjoying a growing presence in Egypt. This funding will enable Alma Health to accelerate its growth in Saudi Arabia, enter new markets, and continue to hire top talent.

The $10 million Series A round was led by Knuru Capital and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund, with participation from e& Capital, S3 Ventures, Pinnacle Capital and Khwarizmi Ventures. KCP Capital acted as a financial advisor to the company on its capital raising.

Ali Qaiser, Partner, Hambro Perks Oryx Fund, "We are thrilled to continue partnering with Alma Health in their mission to revolutionize digital healthcare in the MENA region. Their fully verticalized approach and unwavering commitment to innovation align perfectly with our investment thesis. We believe that their transformative solutions will continue to have a profound impact on the lives of individuals across the region, fostering a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery. Through this Series A investment, we are confident in Alma Health's ability to disrupt the industry and drive positive change. We look forward to supporting their journey as they reshape the future of healthcare in the MENA region.

Khaldoon Bushnaq, Co-Founder of Alma Health, comments, “Alma Health is a vanguard digital healthcare provider on a mission to transform the lives of millions of people living with chronic conditions. Through the new round of funding Alma Health will accelerate its mission and its commitment to deliver improved clinical outcomes for its patients across the region.”

Tariq Seksek, Co-Founder of Alma Health, comments “Alma Health is truly blessed to have touched and improved the lives of many people living with chronic conditions in the MENA region. This new milestone is further validation of the need to continue to innovate on our end-to-end health-tech solution with the patients being at the heart of the experience.”

"Alma Health's fully-verticalized approach to healthcare delivery is transforming the industry’s approach to chronic illness management" said Alain Dib, Managing Partner at Knuru Capital. "Alma Health catalyzed our bet on the rapidly evolving healthcare industry in the GCC because of the caliber of its leadership team and technology."

About Alma Health:

Alma Health is a direct-to-patient digital healthcare provider which was founded in May 2021, and initially launched in Abu Dhabi. The company is present in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The platforms host services such as: virtual doctor consultations, automatic prescription renewals, home delivery of prescription medicines and at-home lab tests. The digital platform creates centralized healthcare through a seamlessly created easy-to-use app where users can fully manage their chronic condition needs. The company is backed by global and regional VCs.