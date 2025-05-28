Allianz Egypt continues its support for Paralympic sports, in line with its commitment to an inclusive and diverse sporting culture, through its partnership with the Egyptian Paralympic Committee and the Egyptian Society.

Cairo, Egypt: Allianz Egypt, a leading insurance provider and affiliate of the SanlamAllianz alliance, has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the Paralympic movement by extending its strategic partnership with the Egyptian Paralympic Committee until 2028, under the umbrella of Allianz Group’s global alliance with the International Paralympic Committee.

This renewed collaboration underscores Allianz Egypt’s ongoing dedication to supporting and empowering Egyptian Paralympic athletes, while promoting the values of diversity and equality in sports. As part of its broader sustainability agenda, the company places Paralympic sports at the heart of its corporate social responsibility framework, reinforcing its role as a responsible investor and trusted partner dedicated to creating real value for society.

Dr. Hossam El-Din Mostafa, Chairman of the Egyptian Paralympic Committee, commented:

"Since the inception of our partnership with Allianz Egypt, we have witnessed genuine and impactful support, extending beyond sponsorship into strategic, long-term development. This collaboration has created an enabling sports ecosystem that allows our athletes to compete at the highest levels and elevate the profile of Paralympic sports in Egypt."

Charles Tawadros, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Egypt and Managing Director of Allianz Life Assurance Company – Egypt, added: “We recognize the transformative power of sport in fostering inclusive and resilient communities. Our commitment is demonstrated through strategic partnerships with leading sports organizations both nationally and internationally. Our ongoing collaboration with the Egyptian Paralympic Committee exemplifies this dedication, playing a significant role in nurturing and empowering Egypt’s Paralympic athletes”.

He continued: “As part of this partnership, Allianz Egypt proudly supports five Paralympians across key disciplines, including Para powerlifting, swimming, and badminton. Notable athletes like Sherif Osman and Fatma Mahrous, who secured silver medals at the Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, highlight the success of our collective efforts. Beyond sponsorship, we're committed to providing the essential resources and a supportive environment that empower these athletes to train effectively and compete at the highest level”.

Allianz Egypt remains committed to supporting athletes across all categories, extending its efforts to both Paralympic and Olympic athletes alike. In 2024, the company provided a personal accident insurance policy for the Egyptian Olympic delegation, offering comprehensive coverage that includes surgical procedures, physical therapy, and all sports-related injuries. This initiative reflects Allianz Egypt’s leading role as a key sponsor of Paralympic sports in Egypt and reinforces its dedication to championing athletes at every level.

About Allianz

Allianz Egypt belongs to the “SanlamAllianz” Alliance. The Alliance represents a strategic partnership between Sanlam Group, the largest non-banking financial services company in Africa, and Allianz Group, multinational German insurance company. The alliance serves as a catalyst for the expansion strategies of both groups in the African market, with a shared vision of driving growth and delivering comprehensive insurance services and solutions that cater to the diverse needs of their clients.

Established in 1976 as Arab International Insurance Company (AIIC), Allianz Egypt Insurance Company became part of the Allianz Group in 2001. In 2004, the company underwent a restructuring and adopted its current brand names; Allianz Insurance Company, providing Medical Insurance and Property & Casualty Insurance services to individuals and businesses, and Allianz Life Assurance Company, providing life insurance services to individuals and businesses, relying on a network of 19 branches and strategic partnerships with major banks in the country.