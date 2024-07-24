Cairo, Egypt: Allianz Egypt, a prominent insurance company and affiliate of SanlamAllianz, has announced its sponsorship and insurance coverage for the Egyptian Olympic delegation at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11. This initiative, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, highlights Allianz's dedication to promoting sports and supporting athletes on both national and international levels. Allianz has been the exclusive insurance partner for the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees from 2021 to 2028.

This sponsorship emphasizes Allianz Egypt's strategic focus on sports as a central aspect of its mission. The company is committed to forming extensive partnerships with various organizations to significantly support Egyptian sports talents. Allianz Egypt aims to positively impact the lives of these aspiring athletes while advancing Egypt's sports ecosystem.

As part of this sponsorship, Allianz Egypt is providing a comprehensive personal accident insurance policy to the Egyptian Olympic delegation, recognized as the largest Arab delegation and among the largest globally, through the end of 2024. This policy offers extensive coverage, including expenses for surgeries, physical therapy, and all sports-related injuries. Additionally, Allianz Egypt will award financial incentives totaling EGP 4 million to athletes who achieve medal-winning performances.

Allianz Egypt also announced the participation of its distinguished sports ambassadors who have successfully qualified for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games under the "Road to Paris" initiative. The athletes representing Allianz Egypt include Olympians Marwan El-Kamash in swimming, Ziad El-Sissy and Nardin Ehab in fencing, and Seif Eissa in taekwondo, as well as Paralympians Sherif Osman and Fatma Omar in weightlifting, and Malak Abdelshafi and Zeiad Kahil in swimming.

Since 2017, Allianz Egypt has actively partnered with the Egyptian Paralympic Committee to support Egyptian athletes through various initiatives. This collaboration includes providing personal accident coverage to its Paralympic ambassadors for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, highlighting the company’s dedication to both Olympic and Paralympic champions. As a leading insurance provider, Allianz Egypt is committed to enhancing the youth and sports sector by offering exceptional opportunities for sports talents and promoting health and well-being in communities worldwide.

About Allianz

Allianz Egypt belongs to the “SanlamAllianz” Alliance. The Alliance represents a strategic partnership between Sanlam Group, the largest non-banking financial services company in Africa, and Allianz Group, multinational German insurance company. The alliance serves as a catalyst for the expansion strategies of both groups in the African market, with a shared vision of driving growth and delivering comprehensive insurance services and solutions that cater to the diverse needs of their clients.

Established in 1976 as Arab International Insurance Company (AIIC), Allianz Egypt Insurance Company became part of the Allianz Group in 2001. In 2004, the company underwent a restructuring and adopted its current brand names; Allianz Insurance Company, providing Medical Insurance and Property & Casualty Insurance services to individuals and businesses, and Allianz Life Assurance Company, providing life insurance services to individuals and businesses, relying on a network of 19 branches and strategic partnerships with major banks in the country.