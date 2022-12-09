Sharjah: Alliance Française Sharjah and Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou - Sharjah have signed an MoU to promote cultural exchange and lay foundations for a sustainable dialogue paradigm with the local and international communities.

The MoU, signed in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Government Relations (DGR), H.E. Nathalie Kennedy, Consul General of the French Republic in Dubai, and Bruno Asselin, Principal of Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou, is set to become yet another milestone in the emirate's striving journey to build bridges among cities and countries around the globe.

With the signing of the MoU, the two parties will organise activities promoting Arabic and French languages and cultures both locally and internationally. The agreement also aims to enrich schools with French literature and teaching tools, highlighting the two parties' efforts in supporting identities along with cherishing achievements in various fields including science, technology and economic and social development.

Commenting on the agreement, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said: "Sharjah is keen on strengthening ties with societies and cultures around the world by exchanging experiences and expertise to support the emirate's development and sustainability journey, and also bolstering ties and communication channels with various cultures, which reflects the DGR's belief that the best experiences are the ones learnt from the success of others."

He added: "The MoU will provide more opportunities to support the two cultures and the Arabic and French languages and highlight shared values between the two peoples. Historically, the Arab culture has had a great impact on philosophy, science and international arts, and the French culture has a great standing among societies and peoples of the region that have been greatly influenced by its writers, philosophers, artists and scholars. We are keen to foster this relationship and initiate more dialogues."

For his part, Bruno Asselin said: "The Arabic and French languages have always been pillars for rich communication bringing together people of two ancient civilisations. This partnership with Alliance Française – Sharjah will create a unique link in the continuous series of cultural cooperation that will advance expertise exchange and bolster the role of literature and arts. It will also help in bringing together speakers of the two languages, strengthen bonds, and highlight the common aspects between the two cultures."

Earlier in September, the DGR had signed an agreement with the French Embassy, Alliance Française – Abu Dhabi, and Alliance Française - Dubai to establish Alliance Française – Sharjah, adding a new centre to the UAE's vibrant Alliance Française network.

