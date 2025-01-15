Muscat, Oman – Unveiling a bold new chapter for the brand in the Middle East, the recently launched all-new Nissan Patrol has solidified its position as a design benchmark for the region and beyond. As the first of five all-new SUVs to be introduced in the region by Fiscal Year 2026 under The Arc, Nissan’s global business plan, the Patrol exemplifies Nissan’s bold approach to design innovation, seamlessly blending its legendary legacy of over 70 years with modern sophistication.

This exciting launch also coincided with the opening of Al Hashar Automotive’s newest Nissan showroom in Al Azaiba, Al Maaridh Street, on 9 December 2024, further strengthening Nissan’s presence in Oman. Its strategic location in the heart of Muscat’s bustling automotive hub offers customers a state-of-the-art facility where they can experience the latest Nissan vehicles, including the all-new Patrol, firsthand.

Moreover, the new showroom serves to reinforce Al Hashar Automotive’s, the authorized official distributor of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles in Oman, commitment to providing exceptional access to Nissan’s latest innovations and bringing Nissan’s flagship models to the Sultanate, of which the unveiling of the all-new Patrol is the only very first of many to come.

More than an evolution, the all-new Patrol introduces a new era of SUV design for Nissan, with a distinctive silhouette that balances rugged capability with premium refinement. Bringing together timeless heritage and cutting-edge aesthetics, the all-new Patrol embodies the perfect balance of Nissan’s global design philosophy of “Bold Presence” and “Solid Dignity.”

Inspired by extensive research across key global regions, including the Middle East, Nissan’s designers created the all-new Patrol to express a dynamic duality. With bold, sculpted lines and balanced proportions, the Patrol exudes a powerful stance while refined details elevate its premium appeal.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President - Middle East, KSA, CIS - Nissan, INFINITI, commented: “The all-new Nissan Patrol is a bold statement of Nissan’s refreshed design language and an embodiment of our vision for SUVs in the Middle East. For generations, the Patrol has been an integral part of the region; and with this latest model, we’ve drawn inspiration from its iconic design to create a vehicle that upholds its legendary status. A pioneer of Nissan design language, the all-new Patrol reflects our unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of our customers while setting a new standard for premium SUV.”

Upfront, the Patrol proudly displays its “Bold Presence” design philosophy, now enhanced by a wider, more pronounced V-motion grille that pays homage to the second-generation Patrol with its integrated horizontal bar. This commanding feature is paired with sharply sculpted lines and modern lighting elements, including the distinctive new “double-C” lamp design, which together forge a futuristic yet unmistakably Patrol exterior. The full-width rear light bar further accentuates this evolution, maintaining the vehicle’s sense of power and prestige.

The side profile of the Patrol is marked by a gently sloping shoulder line that stretches from front to rear, projecting a blend of prestige and agility. This design is accentuated by a rising window line between the C- and D-Pillars, with blacked-out pillars that create a floating roof effect. The iconic Patrol emblem adorns the D-Pillar, enhancing the vehicle’s identity. Stylish 22-inch alloy wheels underline the SUV’s bold stance, while sleek LED accents modernize the overall design, achieving the perfect balance of aesthetics and functionality.

Inside, the Patrol’s premium cabin offers a glimpse into Nissan’s commitment to “Solid Dignity”. Emphasizing craftsmanship and user-centric innovation, twin displays dominate the console, while soft materials and carefully integrated components maintain an elegant, clean design. In keeping with the Japanese concept of Ma (Mastery of Space), each seating row is crafted with equal attention to detail.

Enhanced roominess and the premium quilted leather with precise stitching inspired by traditional Kumiko patterns offer passengers a premium experience. Meanwhile, unique touches, including the “Since 1951” badge on the center console, honor the Patrol’s enduring legacy.

Practicality meets elegance in every detail, from Damping Acoustic glass that ensures a tranquil cabin to a wireless phone charging mat textured to resemble sand dunes, echoing the Patrol’s natural setting. With increased cargo capacity and thoughtfully engineered seating, including first and second-row seats equipped with NASA-inspired spinal support technology, the all-new Patrol is designed to elevate every journey, whether within city limits or beyond.

The all-new Nissan Patrol, with its unmatched combination of powerful design and premium comfort, is an SUV built to inspire and empower drivers across the region. It offers an array of seven striking exterior colours, each developed to enhance its dynamic appearance. The addition of four vibrant two-tone options to the exterior color palette offers increased personalization, enabling drivers to express their unique style while evoking a sense of authority and elegance.

Now available in Oman through Al Hashar Automotive, the all-new Patrol has already begun to captivate the local market. With the new showroom in Al Azaiba, customers in Oman can experience the Patrol firsthand in a premium environment that reflects Nissan’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

About Al Hashar Group

Al Hashar Automotive, the authorized official distributor of Nissan and INFINITI Vehicles in Oman, is part of the Al Hashar Group, which stands as one of the first corporations established during the Renaissance of the Sultanate of Oman. Its expansive portfolio ranges from the sales and servicing of prestigious automotive brands to mainstream brands as well as medium and heavy-duty trucks. Additionally, the group is involved in the sales of construction equipment, tyres, lubricants, car rental and leasing, electronics and appliances, hospitality, general contracting and engineering consultancy. Situated in the heart of Muscat, Oman, the Al Hashar Group’s headquarters presides over Al Maaridh Street.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global car manufacturer that sells a full line of vehicles under the Nissan and INFINITI brands. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in four regions: Japan-ASEAN, China, Americas, and AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania).