New features include a bold design, V6 and V6 twin-turbo engine, 9-speed transmission, cutting-edge NissanConnect 2.0 and premium interiors to deliver a superior driving experience

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – The seventh generation of Nissan’s iconic Patrol SUV has taken to the roads – and dunes – of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with representatives of the international media enjoying their first taste of the vehicle since its unveil in September in Abu Dhabi.

The media test-drive takes place as Nissan is celebrating recently winning two awards at the 12th National Automotive Sector Award held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Nissan won the “Best Global Luxury Car Launch” award, while the “Nissan Patrol 2025” won the “Car of the Year” award.

The latest iteration of the Patrol introduces several groundbreaking advancements – including a striking new design, new V6 and V6 twin-turbo engines, a 9-speed automatic transmission and customizable adaptive air suspension for enhanced all-terrain capability. Equipped with intuitive technologies including NissanConnect 2.0 powered by Google built-in, ProPILOT, and Klipsch Premium Audio System, it delivers a superior driving experience, complemented by exceptional comfort in a premium cabin.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA - Nissan, INFINITI, said: "The Nissan Patrol is more than just a vehicle in the Middle East; it is a symbol of adventure, pride, and resilience. This latest model captures the true spirit of what makes this iconic nameplate legendary – an enduring legacy of deep connections built over decades of shared experiences and memorable journeys across diverse terrains. It reflects Nissan’s dedication to creating automotive experiences that resonate with our customers – and we are proud to present this next chapter in the Patrol’s remarkable journey.”

Power. Performance. Precision.

The seventh-generation Nissan Patrol is Nissan’s most powerful Patrol to date – setting new standards in performance with an exhilarating blend of response, refinement and efficiency. The next-generation model represents a significant leap forward from previous iterations, with two new engine options.

At the heart of this powerhouse is a new 3.5-liter V6 twin turbo engine, delivering an impressive 425HP and 700Nm of torque. This marks a momentous shift from the Patrol’s outgoing V8 engine – achieving a 7% increase in power and a 25% boost in torque, all while enhancing fuel efficiency by 24%. There is also a 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine option, producing 316HP and 386Nm of torque, replacing the previous 4.0-liter V6 unit.

The new V6 twin-turbo motor is engineered with several enhancements, including improved throttle response for quicker acceleration, high combustion efficiency to maximize power output, and mirror bore coating to enhance thermal efficiency. The high heat-resistant turbocharger maintains peak performance under demanding conditions, while the scavenger oil pump ensures consistent lubrication on slopes and inclines, delivering reliable performance across all terrains.

This shift underscores Nissan’s commitment to advancing technology for one of the best fuel efficiencies in the segment, without compromising the superior performance synonymous with the Patrol nameplate. Indeed, despite the significant upgrades to the powertrain and on-board technology, the Patrol’s overall weight remains virtually unchanged thanks to a forensic approach to its construction.

The integration of a new 9-speed automatic transmission for both engines further elevates the driving experience, whether navigating city streets or conquering rugged terrains. The advanced transmission, paired with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, ensures seamless acceleration and effortless gear changes for a consistently smooth and responsive journey. The new suspension also sees the adoption of e-damper technology that automatically adjusts the damper settings according to the driving conditions for a more controlled and comfortable on-board experience. Electronic power steering gives the optimal blend of precision, confidence and easy control – plus it enables the integration of Nissan’s Lane Keep Assist System.

The All-New Patrol features a new adaptive air suspension system available as standard on the V6 twin-turbo. The system automatically adjusts the ride height according to the circumstances, to give effortless on-road cruising and peerless off-road capability. In addition to improved aerodynamic efficiency, it also lowers itself to facilitate easy passenger entry and exit, as well as convenient loading and unloading of gear.

Drivers can continue to tailor their drive to perfection with a selection of six distinct drive modes to choose from – standard, sand, rock, mud, eco and sport. The All-New Patrol also introduces a 4WD transfer mode interlock system, a first for Nissan, which offers intuitive handling across various terrains, allowing drivers to seamlessly switch between modes while the system selects the optimal traction control and throttle sensitivity to tackle challenging landscapes with ease.

Underlying all these features is a range of advanced chassis systems and electronic aids, including Vehicle Dynamic Control, Traction Control, Rear Differential Lock and Tire Pressure Monitoring System, to optimize a timely and safe response to any road condition.

An Icon Built for Adventure

Capturing the essence of Nissan’s global design philosophy, the All-New Patrol’s exterior styling enhances its distinctive silhouette to showcase an ‘unbreakable’ appearance reflective of its rugged capability, characterized by bold and sculpted lines, balanced proportions and impressive approach and departure angles.

Meticulously crafted, every aspect of the all-new Patrol exudes a sense of strength and durability. Nissan’s signature V-motion grille takes center stage, now wider and more integrated into the body, and flanked by enhanced Double C-shaped headlights featuring Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) technology to ensure optimal visibility. Complementing this is the Patrol’s rear façade, which echoes the front grille with a full-width light bar that draws attention with its segmented design.

The All-New Nissan Patrol offers an array of seven striking exterior colours, each developed to enhance its dynamic appearance. The addition of four vibrant two-tone options to the exterior color palette offers increased personalization, enabling drivers to express their unique style while evoking a sense of authority and elegance.

Expertly Crafted for Premium Comfort

The All-New Nissan Patrol elevates the driving experience with its meticulously crafted interior that harmonizes premium comfort with cutting-edge technology. From the moment they enter the cabin, drivers and passengers will be immersed in an atmosphere of refined sophistication that enhances both relaxation and convenience.

The refreshed interior features new exquisitely quilted leather seats that offer a new level of indulgence, with detailing inspired by the traditional Japanese wood craft, Kumiko.

The interior of the all-new Nissan Patrol’s is anchored by a striking 28.6-inch horizontal Monolith display, featuring twin 14.3-inch displays that provide a comprehensive view of navigation, entertainment, and vehicle information – along with intuitive transitions via touchscreen for more convenience and safety. Rear-seat passengers are also catered to with dual 12.8-inch screens, where they can be entertained on the go by streaming content or playing games through connecting their own streaming device via Miracast, HDMI or USB.

The displays feature a touchscreen interface which offer seamless and responsive interactions. They also free up valuable space – resulting in a more organized and clutter-free cabin. Complementing the visual experience is a 64-color ambient lighting system with customizable live backgrounds to match any mood, enhancing the cabin's ambiance to create an inviting and relaxing environment.

The All-New Nissan Patrol introduces an exceptional audio experience with its 12-speaker Klipsch Premium Audio system. Featured in select trims, this system delivers an immersive and crystal-clear soundscape that integrates seamlessly into the Patrol’s interior, thanks to precision-engineered components developed by Nissan and Klipsch engineers. DynamicAudioReveal™ technology ensures consistent clarity and depth by adjusting audio equalization based on environmental conditions.

Complementing this sensory sophistication is the Patrol’s segment-first Biometric Cooling technology, designed to maintain optimal comfort regardless of external temperatures. Available in select grades, this innovative system uses a built-in infrared sensor to detect the body temperature of front and second row passengers, and automatically adjusts air flow settings to provide a smart, intuitive cooling experience.

Further enhancing the cabin’s appeal is its class-leading roominess, particularly in the second and third rows, making it ideal for families and larger groups. The innovative EZ flex seats facilitate easier access to the third row without removing a child seat, while the 3rd-row power fold and return function offers flexible storage solutions with a touch on the Monolith screen to adapt seamlessly to varying needs.

Advanced Safety and Next-Gen Connectivity

The All-New Nissan Patrol introduces NissanConnect 2.0 with Google Built-In, a next-generation advanced technology suite that seamlessly integrates navigation, security, and entertainment into a unified platform. Available in the UAE and KSA and soon to roll out across other GCC markets, this is the first Nissan vehicle in the region with the suite of Google Built-In, which makes a near-seamless interaction between a customer's digital life and their vehicle.

NissanConnect 2.0 is available with Google Maps and, once signed-in with a personal Google Account, drivers can access their favourite locations and points of interest, reducing dependence on a mobile phone. User experience is enhanced by real-time navigation and traffic updates, secure vehicle access, and a range of entertainment options, all accessible through a sophisticated interface. Google Assistant allows the driver to use their voice for hands-free help on the go. For example, drivers can say "Hey Google" to manage apps, adjust vehicle settings, and maintain connectivity with minimal distraction. Drivers also gain access to an ecosystem of apps that are available for download on Google Play.

The MyNISSAN app further enhances convenience by serving as a central hub for remote access and personalization – allowing drivers to monitor vehicle status, plan their journey, schedule maintenance and access convenience features from their phone. The app also surveils the Patrol, sending automatic alerts if the car is unlocked or windows are left open one minute after the engine stops, or if the vehicle has been tampered with or towed. ‘My Parking Locations’ memorizes frequently visited parking spots and automatically suggests optimal solutions for added ease. Additionally, the MyNISSAN app allows users to remotely start the engine, adjust climate control settings, lock or unlock doors, as well as wipe personal data in case their security is compromised.

Nissan’s ProPILOT technology makes its debut in the All-New Nissan Patrol, supporting drivers with a blend of adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. This system leverages navigation data to adjust vehicle speed for curves and interchanges, enhancing safety and control for a more secure driving experience. The 14.3-inch TFT meter display and heads-up display keep essential driving information easily accessible, allowing drivers to stay focused on the road.

The Patrol transforms safety and situational awareness with Panorama View, featuring ‘Ultra-Wide View’ and ‘Invisible Hood View’, with Invisible-to-Visible technology projecting real-time images of obstacles and navigation cues on the horizontal monolith screen. The Ultra-Wide View expands the field of vision to 170 degrees and facilitates navigation in situations where visibility is restricted, while the innovative Invisible Hood provides a clear view of the area directly beneath the vehicle for safer driving both off-road and in narrow spaces.

The Patrol is also equipped with a 3D Around View Monitor which offers a comprehensive 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings, further enhancing safety and making navigation through tight spaces safer and more intuitive. Additional safety features include the Smart Rear View Mirror and Rear Zoom View that enhance rear visibility, as well as Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, which alert drivers to potential collisions and apply brakes when needed to mitigate impact.

The new body structure, constructed with increased use of high-strength steel, improves frontal crash and pedestrian protection, ensuring enhanced safety for occupants and pedestrians alike. All-round safety is also assured with a comprehensive safety package featuring seven airbags and, for the very first time, knee airbags specifically designed to enhance the driver’s safety.

The All-New Nissan Patrol sets a new benchmark with its powerful engine lineup, advanced technologies, and luxurious comfort. Engineered to deliver exceptional performance and refined driving experiences, it embodies Nissan’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

“With the seventh generation of the Patrol, Nissan has taken over 70 years of off-roading history, heritage and success to provide an unmatched proposition. With an all-new powertrain, advanced adaptive suspension, exquisite life-on-board experience and advanced suite of Nissan’s new connected services technology, owners will love the new Patrol,” said Cliodhna Lyons, Region Vice President, Product and Services Planning, Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania) region.

The Nissan Patrol at the Red Sea Destination

Nissan chose the Red Sea region of Saudi Arabia to showcase its new, seventh-generation off-road icon – the first brand to demonstrate a vehicle in this unknown corner of the Kingdom. A combination of lightly trafficked highways, beach vistas overlooking the turquoise of The Red Sea's, as well as rocky outcrops and, of course, imposing sand dunes. This diverse landscape offers a spectacular opportunity to demonstrate the All-New Nissan Patrol’s capabilities, reinforcing its position as the ultimate SUV for those who Defy Ordinary and seek adventure.

Availability of listed features may be optional, dependent on grade or market availability.

