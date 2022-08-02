Taurus arrives with an all-new progressive design, equipped with Ford’s established energetic EcoBoost engine, and boasts numerous competitive driver assist and convenience features

At the heart of Taurus’ interior connective experience is a large multi-function best-in-class 13.2-inch centre touchscreen – complementing an 8-inch digital instrument panel cluster – loaded with Ford’s SYNC4Ò infotainment system

The all-new Taurus underwent exhaustive testing by in-market product development team conducted at the height of the Middle East summer

Dubai, UAE: The all-new Ford Taurus has arrived in the United Arab Emirates, blending seamless connectivity, high on-road performance, and an entirely new sleek modern design.



Taurus has enjoyed remarkable popularity in the region, stamping its authority as Ford’s best-selling nameplate in the Middle East over the past five years. The year-on-year growth – as much as 125 per cent in Kuwait, 70 per cent in Saudi Arabia, and an incredible 526 per cent in the United Arab Emirates – is a result of Ford giving customers what they look for in a maximum comfort full-size sedan: style, comfort, fuel economy and power.



Boasting an all-new design, on an entirely different platform, the all-new Taurus still exudes refinement with numerous premium touches. Featuring 19-inch, 10-spoke polished alloy wheels, a new flatter streamlined hood, and a power-deployable door handle, Taurus is sleeker in its stance.



A dynamic shield-like, clipped trapezoidal grille with active shutter, black mesh and chrome surrounds hint at the power contained within, with a dual exhaust adding a strong sense of style and substance. Auto high beams and a full LED two-piece headlamp design guarantee Taurus is always seen in the best light.



Materials used throughout the cabin reinforce the feeling of comfort and exceptional, uncompromised quality. Suede inserts with premium vegan-leather bolster, 10-way power driver, six-way power passenger seats, and seven ambient colours – including a light interior colour palette unique to the Middle East ­– maintains the high standards of excellence that Taurus customers have become accustomed to.



Extensive use of sound-deadening materials, advanced technologies and precise engineering, as well as cooling dual zone auto AC, ensure that whether in the front or rear seats, all occupants are treated to an exceptionally quiet cabin matched by a smooth and comfortable ride, and an incredible view from the expansive dual panel panoramic moonroof. A cavernous trunk boasting 520-litres capacity adds even greater practicality to the newly-designed flagship Ford sedan.



At the heart of Taurus’ connective experience is the large, best-in-class, multi-function 13.2-inch centre touchscreen – complementing the big 8-inch digital instrument panel cluster – loaded with Ford’s intuitive SYNC4Ò technology, which comes customer-ready with its voice-activated communications, entertainment and information systems. Inductive wireless charging means no unsightly cables clog the cabin when your smartphone is low on power, while your favourite tunes can blast through six strategically-placed speakers.



Boasting BLIS Ford’s blind spot information system – with collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning. A forward-looking camera and fixed rear-view camera give Taurus excellent vision, aurally-aided by rear parking sensors when parking.



Six air bags complement the seat belt pre-tensioner capabilities, while an SOS post-crash alert system has been designed to help draw attention to a vehicle disabled in an accident, by flashing the lights and sounding the horn repeatedly. A standard feature individual tyre pressure monitor system also adds an extra sense of safety.



Under the bonnet, Ford’s proven 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine powers the all-new Taurus, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, producing 232 Hp and 388 Nm of torque. Offered with front-wheel drive and three driving modes – Normal, Sport, and Eco – the Blue Oval’s flagship sedan enjoys an impressive economy of as much as 15.3 km/l.



The all-new, segment-leader, Ford Taurus is available for a test drive in the United Arab Emirates showrooms now, where you can witness for yourself the full-size sedan’s unique regional premium touches, progressive design, and strong energetic performance.

