Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ali & Sons, the official Audi dealer in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, announced that pre-orders are now open for the all-new Audi Q6 e-tron, the brand's most advanced electric vehicle to date. The luxury electric SUV is set to arrive in showrooms this December, marking a key milestone in Audi's journey toward sustainable luxury.

The Audi Q6 e-tron marks a new era in electric mobility as the first production model built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), setting the standard for Vorsprung durch Technik. This all-electric SUV combines powerful design with exceptional performance, offering a range of up to 625 kilometers on a single charge and impressive efficiency. Its sleek, dynamic exterior reflects Audi’s electric vehicle design language, while inside, it introduces a new design philosophy and cutting-edge technologies. The cabin boasts Audi's most advanced interior to date, featuring a new passenger display, the latest MMI touch response system, and an immersive virtual cockpit, seamlessly blending luxury and innovation. Audi's innovative digital lighting system enhances the driving experience with customizable light signatures, Digital Matrix LED headlights, and OLED rear lights for precise illumination. With a 100 kWh battery, 800-volt technology, and ultra-fast charging capabilities, the Q6 e-tron exemplifies Audi’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and luxury, ensuring a superior experience on every journey.

Starting at USD 79,194*, the Q6 e-tron offers an exceptional mix of luxury and advanced technology, while the high-performance SQ6 e-tron, offering enhanced power and acceleration, is available from USD 93,399*, catering to those seeking top-tier performance..

Scott Shears, General Manager at Audi Abu Dhabi, stated, "The Q6 e-tron showcases Audi's engineering excellence and innovation in electric vehicles. This model is a game changer for us and our customers, combining stunning design, advanced technology, and impressive performance to offer an unparalleled driving experience that merges luxury with the benefits of electric mobility."

*Prices exclude VAT and service package but include the registration fee and 5 years roadside assistance.