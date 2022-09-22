The finalists were selected out of 25 applicants and will compete to earn a shot at the 2022 Global Tech Innovator title at the Global finale in Lisbon, Portugal.

Kuwai: — Following its announcement of the Kuwait edition of the much-anticipated KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator competition, KPMG in Kuwait declared the list of finalists who will be presenting their business ideas to a panel of judges to win a berth in the Global finale. The finalists are companies who are trying to disrupt their respective sectors and have been selected after the experienced professionals at KPMG in Kuwait deliberated on their applications. They are as follows:

Zemmz Play

RSA Ltd.

Vinco

Sparts

Raha

Lamar Tech Solutions

Hotel 100 Co.

Bounce

AZ eWallet

Maxbit.

“It was quite challenging for us to finalize 10 companies out of all the applications we received and turn down the others, given all of them are doing their bit to disrupt and innovate in their respective sectors.

However, it boiled down to the select few who seem to have the potential to make an impact both locally and globally.

The event resonates with our belief that the start-up ecosystem is maturing at a right pace in Kuwait, considering we received so many innovative ideas across multiple sectors and industries. I am excited to watch the event unfold on 26 September and meet all the contestants, judges, and the others who will be in attendance,” said Ankul Aggarwal, Partner and Head of Deal Advisory, KPMG in Kuwait.

The shortlisted companies will present their business pitch on 26 September 2022 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Kuwait, where the country finals will be held. Each finalist will get 10–12 minutes to pitch their business ideas and strategic ambitions to the panel of judges, comprising industry leaders from various sectors in Kuwait along with Ankul Aggarwal, Partner and Head of Deal Advisory, KPMG in Kuwait.

The panel will evaluate the finalists on the basis of six parameters: (i) disruption and innovation; (ii) market potential; (iii) customer adoption; (iv) market traction and marketing; (v) long-term potential; and (vi) pitch quality. The winner will be crowned as the 2022 KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator in Kuwait and will gain the opportunity to pitch at the Global finale, which is scheduled to be held in November 2022 at Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. The panel’s decision will be treated as final.

In addition, the overall winner will also feature in KPMG’s ‘Winners Report’ and get to network with investors, industry leaders, and even other businesses in the same field. Last year, Brazil’s agritech start-up Krilltech NanoAgtech emerged as the winner of the 2021 KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator competition.

KPMG in Kuwait had earlier pushed the last date of application to give eligible tech start-ups and upcoming companies another opportunity to participate in the competition. The Global Tech Innovator competition is inspired from pitch-based TV shows and aims to support local, tech-driven entrepreneurs and early-stage companies by giving them a platform to pitch their ideas before some of the industry experts and leaders in the country.

-Ends-

To see the event live, book your space at kpmg.com/kw.