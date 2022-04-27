Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Alkhabeer Capital announced today the listing and commencement of trading of Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund units on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, 26 Ramadan 1443, corresponding to 27 April 2022. The official trading code for the units in the Saudi market is (4701) and the international code is (SA15HG529EL7), with a +/-30% daily price fluctuation limit and a +/-10% static price fluctuation limit.

As stated in the Tadawul announcement, Alkhabeer Capital confirms that the fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three business days of listing only, while the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to the +/-10% range and the fixed price fluctuation limits will no longer apply from the fourth trading day onwards, corresponding to Monday, 9 May 2022.

Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund attracted more than 470k individual and institutional investors. The Fund realized a subscription coverage ratio of 105% with a net subscription value of SAR 1.08 billion during the initial public offering period of 15 business days that concluded on Thursday, 31 March 2022.

Commenting on this milestone moment, Mr. Ahmed Saud Hamza Ghouth, Chief Executive Officer of Alkhabeer Capital, said: "We are proud of the great interest in "Alkhabeer Growth and Traded Income" Fund, with the prominent demand that it witnessed during the initial public offering period being testament to the investors’ appetite for such innovative investment products. We are pleased that this Fund is the second among the closed-ended investment traded funds in the Saudi Capital Market and also the second within the Company’s own closed-ended traded investment funds, contributing to the diversity of the available products and strengthening the financial market."

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of stocks, public and private equity funds, initial public offerings and private offerings. The Fund aims to develop its net asset value and distributing the returns of the companies in which the Fund invests and a portion of the capital gains resulting from the growth in the market value of the invested securities.

Alkhabeer Capital, Fund Manager and Operator, is an asset manager specializing in investments and financial services. The Company is headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and is regulated by the Capital Market Authority, under license number (07074-37).

-Ends-

About “Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund"

Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund is a Shari’a-compliant closed-ended traded investment fund established in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is regulated by the Capital Market Authority.

This document is issued by Alkhabeer Capital for general information purposes only and does not constitute any offer to buy, subscribe or participate in any way in the Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund, nor does the document (or any part of it) constitute a basis and should not be relied upon to do the foregoing, or as a catalyst for the conclusion of any contract of any kind. Alkhabeer Capital shall not be liable for any loss that may arise from the use of this document or its contents or that may arise in connection with it. Prospective investors should carefully read the Terms and Conditions of Alkhabeer Growth and Income Trading Fund and its contents regarding investment risks and other documents before making a decision through Alkhabeer Capital's website www.alkhabeer.com. This investment is not a cash deposit with a local bank. The value of the investment and any other income generated can go high or low. This investment may not be suitable for all investors, and all investors wishing to invest should reach their decision in consultation with their financial and legal advisors, as well as assess all risks involved in the investment, nor can a guarantee be given that the targeted and expected results will be achieved. In addition, the past performance does not guarantee the future results of the Fund and the value of the securities, their prices, and the income achieved may decrease or rise. Investors can get back less than the money they originally invested. Changes in currency exchange rates can have a negative impact on the value of securities, their prices, or the income derived from them. The investor’s investment in the Fund is an acknowledgment by him of having been informed of and accepting the Terms and Conditions of the Fund. Alkhabeer Capital or its sister companies or investment funds managed by Alkhabeer Capital may own an investment position or share in the relevant securities or participate in providing advisory services to one or more of the aforementioned companies. Any expectations, opinions and statements regarding future possibilities mentioned in this document may not be realized. All expectations, opinions and statements contained in this document are those of Alkhabeer Capital, as at the date of this document, and are subject to change without notice. The details provided in this document are, according to the information available to the Fund Manager, as on the date of obtaining the approval of the Capital Market Authority to offer and register the units of Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund, 7 February 2022, corresponding to 6 Rajab 1443. The investment in the Fund is subject to fees as mentioned in the Terms and Conditions.

Regarding securities that are not immediately convertible to liquidity, it may be difficult for the investor to sell or exit them and or to obtain reliable information about their value or the extent of the risks they are exposed to.

About Alkhabeer Capital

Alkhabeer Capital is an asset manager specialized in investments and financial services, providing innovative world-class investment products and solutions to institutions, family groups and individual investors. It is a Saudi joint stock company with an authorized capital of SAR 894,523,230 that is regulated by the Capital Market Authority and licensed for the following activities: Dealing, Custody, Managing Investments and Operating Funds, Arranging and Advising, with license no. 07074-37 and CR No: 4030177445.

Alkhabeer Capital Asset Management provides clients with investment opportunities across the local, regional and international capital markets through a variety of private funds in the private equity and real estate sectors. Private Equity investments target defensive sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing businesses to take advantage of unique opportunities, while the Real Estate investment team at Alkhabeer Capital works on structuring and developing innovative real estate investment products. In addition, the investment Banking area provides dedicated Investment services, including mergers and acquisitions.

Headquartered in Jeddah, Madinah Road, P.O Box 128289, Postal Code 21362, Alkhabeer Capital also has a branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For further information about Alkhabeer Capital, please visit www.alkhabeer.com

Alkhabeer Capital on social media:

https://twitter.com/AlkhabeerCap

https://www.facebook.com/AlkhabeerCap

For additional information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Baroom

Director of Corporate Services Division

Alkhabeer Capital

Email a.baroom@alkhabeer.com

Brunswick Gulf

Email ALKHABEER@brunswickgroup.com